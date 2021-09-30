Aura Air Announces Partnership with Nuby

With the spread of Covid-19 over the past two years, air purifiers have become an integral part of many indoor spaces. Scientific research also found that Aura Air detects, captures, and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, mold, and VOCs, providing fresh air all day long. As part of this collaboration, the company's signature products are available on Nuby's website including:

Aura Air

A powerful all-in-one air purification and quality intelligence system that detects, captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs, and allergens through a unique 4-stage purification process. Through its mobile app, users can monitor indoor and outdoor air quality in real time.

Wi-fi connectivity, works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Available for pre-order for $499 on Nuby

Aura Air Mini

A personal, travel-friendly air purifier that's perfect for on-the-go so you can travel with ease and peace of mind.

Available for pre-order for $179 on Nuby

For more information, visit the official Aura website to learn more about the advanced air purification systems, or go to Nuby's website to view and shop for the products directly.

About Aura:

Aura Air created the world's smartest data driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real-time. Aura Air's award winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs, and allergens. In an independent clinical trial at Sheba Medical Center, a leading Israeli medical facility ( one of the top 10 hospitals in the world ), Aura Air successfully managed to filter and remove 99.9% of airborne coronavirus. Founded in 2017, Aura Air is now helping to purify the air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, hotels, restaurants, buses and nursing homes in more than 50 countries around the world. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the US and India. For more information, visit www.auraair.io .

About Nuby:

The Nûby™ brand was founded by the parent company, Luv n' Care® in the 1970's and has been dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative products that are inspired by nature and make the lives of babies and parents easier, simpler, and more fun. The company's expertise covers all the important and exciting stages that parents encounter when their baby develops and grows, helping them to make important decisions along the journey of parenting. Today, Nûby™ is distributed in over 155 countries around the world and is loved by millions of babies and families worldwide.

Press contact:

Benny To, Illume PR for Aura Air

[email protected]

SOURCE Aura Air

Related Links

https://auraair.io

