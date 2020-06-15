Aura Bora Brings Earthly Tastes and Heavenly Feelings to The Sparkling Water Aisle

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you imagine drinking a cactus or a freshly picked bouquet? How about sipping on the most aromatic herbs and plants on the planet? An herbal sparkling water is finally here, bringing clean labels, good feelings, and delightful tastes to consumers across the country. Meet Aura Bora, a craft sparkling water made from real herbs, fruits, and flowers, rejecting the conventional flavors of mainstream seltzers.

Aura Bora

The San Francisco-based brand was created by sparkling water fanatics, Paul and Madeleine Voge. In their search for soda alternatives, they realized the market was filled with mediocre flavors, tired branding, and artificial ingredients. So, they began experimenting with a home carbonator and some crushed herbs to create truly unique flavors.

"It all started when my wife, Madeleine, and I were just messing around with our SodaStream," said Paul, now CEO and Co-Founder of Aura Bora. "We happened to have all these herbs and botanicals in our pantry. One thing led to another, and Aura Bora was born. It turns out when you combine real herbal extracts and sparkling water you get vivid flavors, floral aromas, and a more natural taste. Finally, consumers can enjoy beverages tailor-made to their palates. Sparkling water aficionados find solace in an escape from the norm."

The brand's pairing of herbs and fruits sets Aura Bora apart from other sparkling waters. The first five varieties are Cactus Rose, Lavender Cucumber, Peppermint Watermelon, Basil Berry, and Lemongrass Coconut. On top of the glorious tastes, Aura Bora is sugar-free, calorie-free, and sodium-free. Each plant-based variety is made with Non-GMO ingredients for an elevated sparkling water experience.

In addition to the appeal of innovative flavors, Aura Bora's branding has been a massive draw for consumers. Aura Bora partnered with Boulder-based creative agency Moxie Sozo to craft their unique look. Co-Founder and Creative Director, Madeleine Voge, drew inspiration from the Earth's natural wonders for their breathtaking packaging. Each can features whimsical illustrations including owls, crocodiles, porcupines, sloths, and chameleons to emphasize the earth-inspired ingredients and playful brand personality. "Having worked in the creative field for years, I knew our cans could be tributes to the ingredients inside them. The colors, landscapes, and cheeky haikus on each can help Aura Bora jump off the shelves the first time, and the taste sells the product each time thereafter."

Since its launch in January 2020, the brand has expanded to over 300 natural retailers across the country. The brand is sold via local DSDs in Colorado and Northern California, as well as national distributors, KeHE and UNFI. "We're blown away by how much Aura Bora has grown just in its first six months," said Paul. "As we expand into other retailers, we know Aura Bora will continue to stand out in new markets, even in this competitive arena."

Aura Bora's five varieties, Cactus Rose, Lavender Cucumber, Peppermint Watermelon, Basil Berry, and Lemongrass Coconut are available at select retailers and range in price per location from $1.99 to $2.29 per 12 fl oz can. Aura Bora 12-count single flavor and variety packs are also available for $30 with free shipping through their website.

About Aura Bora

From the land to your hand, meet Aura Bora. Aura Bora is a line of sparkling waters made from real herbs, fruits, and flowers for earthly tastes and heavenly feelings. All five varieties are sugar-free, calorie-free, and sodium-free. Using all-natural ingredients, the products are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. To learn more about Aura Bora, visit ww.aurabora.com.

April Donelson| Mia Kain

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

213-317-3448

SOURCE Aura Bora

Related Links

http://ww.aurabora.com

