Aurachain and BaXian Group to enhance low-code presence in the DACH region with secure enterprise-grade applications built at speed

ZURICH, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurachain, the low-code software development platform, has partnered with IT security, data analytics, and risk management specialist BaXian Group to deliver low-code automation solutions to enterprise organizations within the DACH region. The partnership will enable leading businesses in the region to deliver enterprise-grade applications at speed, boosting operational agility and doing so in a secure and compliant manner that falls within IT governance structures.

With enterprise organizations deploying more and more software applications across the business, the number of recorded cybersecurity attacks has also shown an upward trend. In fact, it is estimated that up to 84% of cybersecurity attacks are carried out in the application layer. This new partnership will see the two companies work together to ensure that new business applications can be delivered in a way that emphasizes speed and agility, but does not leave the business open to unnecessary risk. Organizations in the region will be able to introduce new process apps and workflows quickly in an environment with key security and governance tools built-in, such as user authentication, authorization, and comprehensive logging.

BaXian Group helps its clients to manage and improve operations which no longer belong to the core business by overseeing key projects and implementing IT solutions to effectively streamline processes. The partnership with Aurachain's low-code platform will enable both BaXian Group and its customers to collaborate on the rapid creation of enterprise-grade applications and workflows designed to tackle key operational problems. Aurachain's low-code approach to application development drives app creation forward at a much faster rate than traditional software development allows, with new apps able to be built and deployed within days or weeks, rather than months.

Dirk Fisseler, CEO of BaXian Group, commented, "As soon as we became aware of the results Aurachain has already delivered at the enterprise level, with its intuitive low-code platform, the partnership made total sense for us. It will allow our clients to tap into a fantastic technology that significantly expedites process automation projects and more complex application builds without any sacrifices in security or governance."

The collaboration with BaXian Group will boost the adoption of Aurachain's low-code platform and solutions within the DACH region and has been formed as part of the company's strategy to build a network of selected design and implementation partners around the world.

Adela Wiener, CEO at Aurachain, commented, "BaXian Group is an important partner for us in the DACH region because of its focus on IT security and operations transformation. This, combined with the power and usability of the Aurachain low-code platform, means that together we will enable enterprise organizations in the region to rapidly deliver critical process applications and workflows with powerful security and governance tools to protect the business."

About BaXian Group

BaXian Group is an international, dynamically growing management consultancy which is specialized in IT Security, Data Analytics, Risk Management and Compliance. BaXian's customers are well-known global leading companies. BaXian's commitment is to deliver excellence for their customers, carried out by professional teams with many years of experience.

Find out more at www.baxian-group.com

About Aurachain

Aurachain empowers organizations to rapidly build digital process applications through a powerful low-code platform. Streamlined workflows and exceptional interfaces directly capture the expertise of subject matter experts, business analysts, and professional developers to deliver real business value from day one. Enterprise organizations and governments alike use Aurachain to reduce development timelines, optimize business operations, and accelerate innovation.

Find out more at www.aurachain.ch

