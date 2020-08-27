Auraria Campus Partners with ParkMobile to Offer Contactless Payments on Denver Campus

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S. with over 19 million users and is available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters the zone number posted on the stickers and signs around parking space. The user then selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without having to go back to the meter. ParkMobile offers all the same features and functionality as Passport app but provides a better user experience and 24/7/365 customer support. The ParkMobile app is also available in many more locations in the Colorado and across the country.

The launch of ParkMobile on the Auraria Campus expands the company's footprint in Colorado. There are currently over 700,000 users of the app in the state with availability in Denver, Boulder, Winter Park, Telluride, Manitou Springs, Steamboat Springs, and Colorado Springs. Additionally, the app can be used at the University of Denver, and the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Springs campuses. Beyond Colorado, the app can be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the United States.

"We're always working to improve the parking experience for the Auraria Campus community," said Lena Price, Director or Parking & Transportation Services. "After much research, we found that ParkMobile provides a better user experience and already has a large base of users in downtown Denver. We anticipate that this will be an easy transition for the Auraria Campus community."

"We want to welcome the Auraria Campus to our network in Colorado," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We have thousands of users in the immediate area who will now have an easier way to pay for parking when they visit the campus.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

