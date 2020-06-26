Aurcana Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 30th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurcana Corporation, (TSX-V: AUN,OTCQX: AUNFF), based in Vancouver, focused on bringing a silver mine back into production, today announced that Kevin Drover, President & CEO of Aurcana Corporation will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 30th

TIME: 3pm ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MiningVIC063020

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Aurcana's recent highlights

-Initiated mine development at the Ouray Silver Mine in Colorado

-Initiated hiring miners and staff for re-opening the mine.

-Equity raise $17m cdn completed in past 9 months

ABOUT AURCANA CORPORATION

Aurcana Corporation owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine, in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The primary resource at Shafter and Revenue-Virginius is silver. Both have mills and both are fully permitted for production.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

