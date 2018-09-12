Aurea Plans to Unveil PeopleGraph, a New Technology Leveraging Amazon Neptune that Will Power the Future of Jive Software

"At Aurea, we've been committed to AWS for nearly a decade, which is why we're so pleased to have Brad join us at Aurea Experience this year," said Scott Brighton, CEO at Aurea Software. "He'll discuss the power of Amazon Neptune and how we're re-establishing people as the center of enterprise social networks in order to create a vastly improved experience for enterprise connection, discovery and collaboration."

At Aurea Experience 18, Brighton will unveil details of the massively scalable PeopleGraph technology Aurea is building on Amazon Neptune. Aurea's new PeopleGraph will take relationship intelligence to an unprecedented level of sophistication to support enterprise communities centered around people. This underlying platform will eventually span Aurea's entire software library to help businesses uncover and enrich different types of relationships inside and outside their organization.

Aurea Experience 18 spans two free events in Europe and North America, where Aurea customers and partners will enjoy three informative tracks with more than 15 breakout sessions on employee engagement , the new digital workplace and customer intelligence . Speakers include more than a dozen customers from organizations such as American Airlines, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Citi, Commvault, International Committee of the Red Cross, Lloyds Banking Group, Morgan Stanley, Pearson, Schaeffler, Vodafone Ukraine and more. In addition, the conference will offer a " boot camp " track, where Jive community managers can learn key skills, strategies and best practices for building strategic plans, increasing adoption and driving advanced community use cases. For more information, follow @AureaSoftware and #AureaExperience on Twitter.

Aurea Software, Inc. is the technology behind some of the world's greatest customer and employee experiences, for the largest and most successful brands. Aurea's platform, engagement and vertical solutions help companies create exceptional, end-to-end experiences for their customers – driving both retention and growth. Aurea's family of companies deliver process management, messaging, customer relationship management, email marketing, project and portfolio management, and collaboration software, as well as industry solutions for retail, insurance, energy and life sciences. Aurea is an affiliate of ESW Capital. For more information, visit www.aurea.com or follow @AureaSoftware on Twitter .

