Aureus Tech Systems Creates Aureus Equity Scholarship for UCM trailblazers

"As a UCM alumni who graduated from the CIS program, I'm honored to play a part in contributing to UCM's CIS program and assisting deserving students cultivate their unique gifts to pursue a career in technology. UCM offered me an impactful education, and this is one way of giving back to UCM and the world at large," said Sujata Bhattarai, CEO, Aureus.

To be a professional software engineer or otherwise, one needs training and usually some type of formal education. Those who plan to embark on a career in technology should seriously consider a degree in computer information systems.

"At Aureus, we obviously believe that the future is artificial intelligence and cloud computing. There are so many brilliant minds in this world who, with the right tools and resources, can accomplish miraculous things," stated Abhishek Pakhira, COO, Aureus.

The recipient(s) of this Scholarship will be recommended by a Scholars Selection Committee from the CIS & Analytics program, with Abhishek Pakhira and Sujata Bhattarai.

"We very much appreciate the generosity of alumni Sujata Bhattarai and Abhishek Pakhira and Aureus Tech Systems through establishment of this scholarship. It has been a pleasure to observe the successes of Sujata and Abhishek and their passion in creating and running a leading global technology company, and we are proud that they are willing to support the next generation of CIS & Analytics students to help them achieve their goals and dreams," said Dr. Robert Best, President, UCM.

Founded in 2008 in Denver, CO, Aureus Tech Systems is a Microsoft Certified Gold & Co-sell partner that offers both product and service-based Cloud and AI solutions. Aureus offers Office365 Development, Artificial Intelligence & Big Data, Modern Workplace, Internet of Things (IoT), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Customer Engagement Management (CEM), and eDiscovery all in one unified Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

