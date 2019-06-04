Aurigo Launches Aurigo Essentials, A New Easy-to-Use Cloud-based Application Designed For Public Sector Construction Projects, Backed By The Power Of The Aurigo Masterworks Cloud Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo, Inc, the leading public sector cloud-based capital planning and construction management provider, today announced Aurigo Essentials, built on the Aurigo platform, the first all-in-one construction project management solution designed specifically for small and mid-size public agencies.

America comprises over 37,000 public agencies and special districts with three-year capital improvement budgets under $100M, who are all working toward delivering high-quality projects on time, and within budget. They face the same stringent challenges as their larger counterparts when it comes to managing a diverse set of projects, facing increased accountability and public scrutiny while lacking the modern tools to track and deliver their projects. But unlike state and large public agencies, smaller agencies have smaller IT budgets and fewer resources to go around.

Aurigo Essentials gives resource-constrained public agencies an affordable and easy-to-use product that leverages the same robust technology used by the largest states, cities, counties, and ports in America. Aurigo Essentials helps smaller agencies meet a higher bar when it comes to managing construction projects and delivering them on time and budget.

"The lack of visibility into project activities and issues was our biggest cause of project delays and cost overruns. If I don't know about a specific issue causing a delay, then I can't jump in and help get that issue resolved," said Tim Pratt from the City of Lincoln. The city of Lincoln has been an early adopter of the Aurigo solution and has both internal and external people using the cloud software to plan and deliver the city's projects efficiently.

"We are proud of our fifteen-year history, helping the largest cities, states, and DOTs plan and deliver billions of dollars of infrastructure projects. With Aurigo Essentials, we've taken the full power of our flagship software, Aurigo Masterworks Cloud, and tailored it for the unique needs of smaller agencies. Aurigo Essentials is affordable, easy to set up and to use — and it's public sector ready. We are proud to offer Aurigo Essentials to all 37,000 public agencies and special districts in the United States so they can easily plan and deliver their projects on time and budget. This is going to be a game changer in the US infrastructure marketplace," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO, Aurigo Software Inc.

Aurigo Essentials provides everything public agencies need to plan, manage, and report on each project in one unified system, including:

Full lifecycle construction project management: Enables project scheduling, estimation and bidding, resource management, contract management, and approval workflows for both vertical and linear building projects.

Enables project scheduling, estimation and bidding, resource management, contract management, and approval workflows for both vertical and linear building projects. Portfolio planning and fund management: Allows grouping of projects into CIPs and distribution of funds across all the various public-facing projects.

Allows grouping of projects into CIPs and distribution of funds across all the various public-facing projects. Public sector compliance and transparency: Enables electronic field data collection with a native mobile app supported on Android, Windows and Apple tablets, as well as built-in document management that makes it easy to comply with open records requirements.

Enables electronic field data collection with a native mobile app supported on Android, Windows and Apple tablets, as well as built-in document management that makes it easy to comply with open records requirements. Online reports and dashboards: Easy reporting gives agency stakeholders, and the public taxpayers, real-time visibility into every project, every stage, and every public asset.

Easy reporting gives agency stakeholders, and the public taxpayers, real-time visibility into every project, every stage, and every public asset. 100% cloud ready: A modern solution that is built 100% in the cloud, deploys quickly and can be used from any mobile device or browser.

Aurigo Essentials is available immediately at www.aurigo.com/essentials

About Aurigo

Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, and maintain their capital investments safely and efficiently. Aurigo's flagship enterprise product, the Aurigo Masterworks Cloud, is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire capital programs lifecycle, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application, and is investing extensively to harness artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aurigo's newest product, Aurigo Essentials, is a streamlined construction project management solution designed specifically for smaller public agencies. Aurigo helps over 200 customers plan and deliver over $300 billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India. Visit www.aurigo.com for more information.

SOURCE Aurigo

Related Links

https://www.aurigo.com/essentials-overview

