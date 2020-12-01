Aurigo Masterworks and Aurigo Essentials are now FedRAMP Ready for Public Agencies Building Infrastructure and Facilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, today announced that their flagship product suites, Aurigo Masterworks Cloud and Aurigo Essentials, are now available on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace. Aurigo's software will provide federal agencies with enhanced security and monitoring capabilities, helping accelerate digital transformation for some of the largest capital programs in the country.

"The US Federal Government spends more than $20 billion annually to provide our nation with the scientific, military, and transportation infrastructure we need to move forward at home and internationally," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO, and founder of Aurigo Software. "As federal agencies look to modernize their capital programs, they need a FedRAMP Ready cloud solution to plan, build, and maintain their entire portfolio of assets. We are excited to offer the first FedRAMP Ready solution of its kind with Aurigo Masterworks Cloud."

Due to the nature of their work, federal agencies require the highest level of security and companies must pass a rigorous compliance assessment to be certified as FedRAMP Ready. FedRAMP is a government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, user authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud software and services. Aurigo will now be able to extend their software products, which are already being used to deliver over $300 billion in public sector capital programs across the country, to the federal marketplace.

"We are proud to have been awarded this stamp of approval," said Manish Sharma, Aurigo Vice President of Cloud and Customer Success. "Going through this certification program has been a rigorous process involving compliance with mandated security controls across 17 control families. With ever increasing security threats, federal agencies are looking for scalable, secure, and easy to deploy capital program solutions, which we are pleased to offer with Aurigo Masterworks Cloud."

In addition to the FedRAMP Ready designation, Aurigo has recently been awarded the ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System Certificate by the International Organization for Standardization. ISO 22301:2019 specifies the requirements for organizations to protect against, respond and recover when disasters arise. Aurigo is one of only a handful of organizations worldwide to hold the 2019 certificate just introduced.

Together, these two accomplishments deliver a highly secure and reliable SaaS platform to federal agencies for the nation's most critical building and infrastructure programs.

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300b of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com .

