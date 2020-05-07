Aurigo Masterworks To Automate Enterprise Contract Management Process For The City Of Seattle

The company's flagship software product, Aurigo Masterworks, will provide the City of Seattle with a secure, cloud-based platform to manage their entire contract lifecycle, from negotiation, approval, and change management, to close-out. The system will deliver robust document management capabilities and the ability to sign contracts electronically. Aurigo's software will also integrate with the City's financial systems to reduce manual entry and ensure accurate data collection. Aurigo's experience in delivering similar large-scale, cloud-based contract management software to public agencies across North America makes the company uniquely qualified.

"The City of Seattle has shown tremendous resilience during the COVID-19 crisis. In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to deploy cloud software that can be accessed by a workforce who are operating remotely," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo Software. "Public agencies are also turning to cloud-based solutions to provide greater efficiency and accountability for their constituents. We are delighted to partner with the City of Seattle to help improve employee productivity and lower their overhead costs of contracting."

Aurigo's Masterworks platform is built and deployed using two household technology names from the Seattle area. The company is a Microsoft gold partner, basing many of its applications on Microsoft's .NET framework, and utilizes Amazon Web Services for hosting the software over the web. Aurigo has been steadily adding both large and mid-size agencies to its customer roster in the past few months. The contract award at the City of Seattle follows recent wins with the City of Durham, NC, San Bernardino County, CA and Departments of Transportation in Nevada, Iowa and Montana.

About Aurigo

Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain, and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. We cater to large, medium and small agencies with three unique product lines, Aurigo Masterworks Ultimate, Aurigo Masterworks Professional, and Aurigo Essentials. Aurigo Essentials Cloud Software is designed for small and midsize cities. More about Aurigo at www.aurigo.com

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aurigo helps over 150 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India.

Aurigo Essentials Cloud is an all-in-one construction project management software solution, built on the same powerful Aurigo Masterworks platform. Aurigo Essentials is catered to, needs of Small and Mid-sized Government agencies, to help them automate their capital planning and construction lifecycle processes at a very affordable price. Visit www.aurigo.com/essentials for more information.

