Aurigo Software Files A Patent Application For Novel System And Methods For Software Development Used By Aurigo Masterworks Cloud Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software Technologies, developer of the Aurigo® Masterworks Cloud software, helping infrastructure and facility owners to plan, build and maintain their capital assets, has filed a patent application in the US directed to a novel system and methods for software development for its product and platform.

The patent covers a system and methods for rapid configuration that allows both users and developers of the Aurigo Masterworks Cloud platform significantly reduce their configuration time by over 35% across both the web and mobile platforms. The novel system is driven by metadata and dynamically produces a working software automating database initialization, data persistence, user interface generation, data import/export using excel, detailed PDF reports, a native mobile app with full offline support, service-oriented APIs for 3rd party integration, navigation links, etc.

"We are the market leader in providing configurable COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) products that can be modified as business needs change and grow. Aurigo® Masterworks Cloud is built using our highly configurable platform empowering our customers to add new business processes in the product, or modify existing ones, with a simple drag-and-drop feature in our configuration toolkit," said Kevin Koenig, Chief Technology Officer of Aurigo.

"We are continuously innovating our platform using advanced technologies. This patent application further solidifies our position in providing highly configurable COTS products to our customers," said Ashish Agrawal, Vice President of Product and Platform at Aurigo.

"This is a significant milestone in our journey of innovation and is a strong indicator of the advanced and modern software platform built by Aurigo, that delivers compelling value to users of our platform. We believe that this is a significant game-changer in how complex forms and workflows will be configured by non-technical users of enterprise software across a variety of industry verticals and reduce their implementation times," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo Software Technologies Inc.

About Aurigo



Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aurigo helps over 200 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India. Visit www.aurigo.com for more information.

SOURCE Aurigo Software

Related Links

http://www.aurigo.com

