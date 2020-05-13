Aurigo Software Launches Open Collaboration Program To Help Small And Mid-Sized Public Agencies During Coronavirus Pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, a leading public sector technology provider, today announced a six month Open Collaboration Program for qualified government agencies needing assistance during the current pandemic. Small and mid-sized cities, counties and other agencies working on infrastructure and public works projects will be eligible to manage their programs using Aurigo's Essentials platform with no subscription fees until November of this year.

The Open Collaboration Program is intended to help capital owners in local and regional government continue to operate and lead construction projects remotely. Aurigo Essentials Cloud, which is entirely web-based, will enable document sharing, construction workflow and administration management, and remote collaboration for organizations that do not currently have a system in place. The company is waiving all recurring fees for the first six months, and there is no compulsion to convert to a paid subscription at the end of this period.

"The COVID-19 situation is a difficult time for everyone. Our customers provide essential services to their communities by delivering the roads, bridges, water utilities, and other public works that keep the economy running," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO of Aurigo Software. "Secure, cloud-based software that can be utilized by all stakeholders on a project is needed now more than ever. This program will help agencies accelerate their move to systems that can be accessed from anywhere – from the office, from home, or from the jobsite. Public infrastructue will play a vital role as our country recovers from the shutdown. "

Aurigo's software is used by dozens of cities and counties across the country to plan, build and operate their infrastructure. Many public agencies rely on outdated, legacy systems that are not designed to provide a single source of truth for capital planning, project financial information, document management and workflow approvals across the entire capital program lifecycle. Public agencies added to Aurigo's customer roster recently include the City of Seattle, WA, the City of Durham, NC, and San Bernardino County, CA.

About Aurigo

Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain, and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. We cater to large, medium, and small agencies with three unique product lines, Aurigo Masterworks Ultimate, Aurigo Masterworks Professional, and Aurigo Essentials. Aurigo Essentials Cloud Software is designed for small and mid-size cities. More about Aurigo at www.aurigo.com

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aurigo helps over 150 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and India.

Aurigo Essentials Cloud is an all-in-one construction project management software solution, built on the same powerful Aurigo Masterworks platform. Aurigo Essentials is catered to, needs of Small and Mid-sized Government agencies, to help them automate their capital planning and construction lifecycle processes at a very affordable price. Visit www.aurigo.com/essentials for more information.

