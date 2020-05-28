Aurigo Software Launches Zoom Video Communications Integration to Improve Public Infrastructure and Private Capital Asset Delivery

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software, a leading public sector technology provider, today announced enhancements to their product suites to allow for integration with third party remote collaboration tools, including a prebuilt integration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., one of the world's top video communication platforms. Aurigo's cloud-based Masterworks and Essentials products will now offer the ability to schedule and track video conference meetings directly from within their enterprise capital program management applications. With remote work becoming more commonplace in the delivery of these capital programs, the new features will allow project teams using Aurigo's solutions to collaborate more easily with internal and external stakeholders.

"This integration highlights how our customers are adapting during this challenging time," said Balaji Sreenivasan, founder and CEO of Aurigo Software. "I am delighted we have been able to accelerate our product roadmap in order to meet their demand for secure, integrated video and audio conferencing capabilities as they cope with working remotely. This will help public infrastructure and private owners continue to collaborate efficiently to deliver the capital programs so vital to their communities and local economies."



The past few months have brought an elevated need for coordination among teams planning, designing, building, and operating capital assets. Capital projects are complex and involve collaboration across multiple organizations and diverse disciplines. Additionally, project teams have become more decentralized as resources are pulled in from various locations. Team members also need to collaborate whether working from the office, from home, or from the jobsite itself.

With third party collaboration tool integration, a user can easily and securely schedule a meeting for any project managed in Aurigo's system. Invitees can be team members from the owner organization, or external parties such as designers, contractors, or other project stakeholders. The system stores a list of participants, and recordings can be saved on the project record so that meeting discussions and decisions made can be reviewed at any point in the future.

The integrations have been developed using the latest security best practices, and data is always encrypted end-to-end as it travels over the web. Zoom Video Communications recently announced improved security measures for their software, including migration to the AES 256 GCM encryption protocol, and compliance with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

Aurigo's software is used by hundreds of organizations across North America to deliver public works, utilities, transit, and other infrastructure programs. These latest enhancements offered by Aurigo further position the company's solutions as the most advanced enterprise software available for public and private capital owners.

About Aurigo

Aurigo Software is America's leading provider of modern cloud software to help infrastructure owners plan, build, maintain, and operate their multi-billion-dollar capital investments safely and efficiently. We cater to large, medium, and small agencies with three unique product lines, Aurigo Masterworks Ultimate, Aurigo Masterworks Professional, and Aurigo Essentials. Aurigo Essentials Cloud Software is designed for small and mid-size cities. More about Aurigo at www.aurigo.com

Aurigo Masterworks Cloud is a comprehensive suite of enterprise software products that automates the entire lifecycle of capital programs, including planning, forecasting, budgeting, bid & estimation, project management, contract administration, scheduling, right of way, permitting, materials testing, field inspection, civil rights, and document control. The system has powerful reporting and dashboard capabilities, a native mobile application and is investing extensively to harness Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aurigo helps over 150 customers plan and deliver over $300 Billion of capital programs safely and efficiently. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada and India.

Aurigo Essentials Cloud is an all-in-one construction project management software solution, built on the same powerful Aurigo Masterworks platform. Aurigo Essentials is catered to, needs of Small and Mid-sized Government agencies, to help them automate their capital planning and construction lifecycle processes at a very affordable price. Visit www.aurigo.com/essentials for more information.

SOURCE Aurigo Software Technologies