Aurora Cannabis Announces Retirement of Co-Founder and President Steve Dobler

EDMONTON, AB, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced that Co-Founder Steve Dobler, will retire from his roles as President and Director of the Company, effective June 30, 2020. Mr. Dobler has been the President of Aurora and a member of Aurora's Board of Directors since December 2014.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, I would like to thank Steve for all his contributions to Aurora and for his tenure as a director on our board," said Michael Singer, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Aurora. "His keen business insight and unparalleled passion for the company will be greatly missed. Steve's decision to retire and help streamline our leadership team further supports the objectives of our business transformation plan as we remain focused on driving Aurora to become a profitable and robust global cannabis company. "

With the retirement of Mr. Dobler, the board currently has nine directors, seven of whom remain independent.

