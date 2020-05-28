Aurora Cannabis Completes Acquisition of Reliva LLC

NYSE | TSX: ACB

EDMONTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NYSE | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Reliva, LLC ("Reliva") a leader in the sale of hemp-derived CBD products in the United States for approximately US$40 million of Aurora common shares. The transaction also includes a potential earn-out of up to a maximum of US$45 million payable at Aurora's option in shares or cash contingent upon Reliva achieving certain financial targets over the next two years.

"We are pleased to have closed the Reliva transaction ahead of schedule. The partnership between Aurora and Reliva is expected to create a market leading international cannabinoid platform that we believe can deliver robust revenue and profitable growth," said Michael Singer, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Aurora. "I would like to officially welcome Miguel Martin and his team to Aurora, and look forward to increasing Aurora's operating scale, international reach, and product and brand diversity while in parallel, we remain focused on delivering Adjusted EBITDA profitability in Canada for the benefit of all shareholders."

Miguel Martin, CEO of Reliva commented, "We are delighted to join the Aurora team. We believe this partnership provides the opportunity for significant growth in the United States and internationally, and we're excited to get to work."

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and ROAR Sports. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com.

Aurora's Common Shares trade on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "ACB", and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

About Reliva

Reliva is a leader in delivering high quality hemp-derived CBD products to consumers. Built on a philosophy of compliance, testing, product innovation and approachable price points Reliva has grown to become one of the largest retail CBD brands in the U.S. Supported through long-term partnerships with leading national wholesalers and retailers Reliva's products can be found in over 20,000 retail stores. Reliva's management team, which has decades of regulated product experience, is uniquely positioned to manage this dynamic and rapidly growing category. Reliva's products contain CBD derived from industrial hemp in compliance with the U.S. Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill), and its products are not subject to the U.S. Controlled Substances Act. For more information, please visit our website at www.relivacbd.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected developments at the date the statements are made, such as current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks associated with: entering the U.S. market, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits associated with the acquisition of Reliva, achievement of Aurora's business transformation plan, general business and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, the effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 10, 2019 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.edgar.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

The Company uses financial measures regarding itself, such as Adjusted EBITDA, that do not have standardized meaning under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities ("non-IFRS measures"). Further information relating to non-IFRS measures, is set out in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 under the heading "Cautionary Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Performance Measures" and the "Revenue" section for reconciliation to the IFRS equivalent.

