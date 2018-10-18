Aurora Cannabis Receives First Cannabis Import Permit from Polish Ministry of Health

First Licensed Producer Approved to Supply Medical Cannabis in Poland

EDMONTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) (Frankfurt: 21P; WKN: A1C4WM) announced today that Polish Ministry of Health granted the Company approval for its first shipment of medical cannabis to Poland. In the coming days, Aurora Deutschland GmbH will ship the products to a pain treatment center and a hospital in Warsaw. This is an important milestone for medical patients in Poland, as it is believed to be the first time a non-government run business has been granted approval to supply medical cannabis products in the country.

Under Polish legislation, physicians can prescribe medical cannabis products to patients who can then access it through registered pharmacies. In specific instances, products will be covered under statutory health insurance, thus establishing a new and significant medical market for Aurora.

"Becoming the first company to supply cannabis to Poland is validation of Aurora's ability to do business in international markets with high barriers to entry," said Neil Belot, Chief Global Business Development Officer. "This is an important milestone for patient access in Poland, which will provide options for people seeking alternative medications to help manage symptoms of a wide range of medical conditions. Aurora continues to grow its international footprint, which now spans 19 countries on five continents, and puts us in an enviable position to capitalize on our early mover advantage."

Maximilian Weinberg, Head of Business Development, Aurora Europe, added, "We are thrilled to have successfully navigated the complexities of the Polish regulatory framework, and are proud to become the first company to supply a Polish hospital with medical cannabis. Throughout this process we've established strong relationships with medical professionals, state-owned wholesalers, and local foundations who have played an integral role in achieving this milestone."

