Aurora Cannabis to Enter Mexico Market via Exclusive Supply Arrangement with Farmacias Magistrales

Farmacias is Sole Recipient of Federal License to Import, Formulate, Store and Sell Medical Cannabis Containing THC

EDMONTON, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) (Frankfurt: 21P; WKN: A1C4WM) announced today that the Company has established an exclusive partnership with Farmacias Magistrales S.A. ("Farmacias"), an established Mexican pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributer with a broad reach to approximately 80,000 retail points and 500 pharmacies and hospitals across Mexico. Farmacias recently received the first and only import license granted to date, from the Federal Commission for Protection Against Health Risks ("COFEPRIS"), the Mexican government body responsible for medical cannabis licensing, which permits Farmacias to import Aurora medical cannabis products containing THC into Mexico.

Farmacias has also received licenses from COFEPRIS to permit:

Importation and storage of raw CBD and THC materials

Manufacture of CDB and THC products

Distribution of CBD and THC products

Farmacias' license to import Aurora's medical cannabis into Mexico positions Aurora with another first-mover advantage in one of the world's most populous countries, where more than 130 million people will have federally legal access to a range of Aurora's non-flower medical cannabis products containing THC and/or CBD. Dried flower containing THC is currently prohibited for domestic cultivation, import or sale in Mexico.

Management Commentary

"This new exclusive partnership further expands Aurora's early mover advantage in Latin America, allowing us to become a leading player in the development of the medical cannabis system in Mexico, a legal market of 130 million people," said Terry Booth, CEO of Aurora. "We look forward to working with Farmacias, and leveraging its strong retail, pharmacy, and hospital networks to provide high-quality, medical grade cannabis to patients in this new and significant market. We will also offer the Mexican government authorities whatever support they deem valuable, based on our insights and experience earned from operating in multiple nationally-legal medical cannabis systems around the world. "

