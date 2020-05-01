Aurora Cannabis to Host Third Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call

NYSE | TSX: ACB

EDMONTON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NYSE | TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabis worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Michael Singer, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, and Glen Ibbott, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter after the close of markets on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Thursday, May 14, 2020 TIME: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time WEBCAST: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139582 REPLAY: (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671

Available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, May 28, 2020 PIN NUMBER: 13702972

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, and ROAR Sports. Providing customers with innovative, high-quality cannabis and hemp products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and recreational markets wherever they are launched. For more information, please visit our website at www.auroramj.com.

Aurora's Common Shares trade on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "ACB", and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward Looking Statements

