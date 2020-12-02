Aurora, Colorado, creates 10-year Immigrant Integration Plan to build on its successes with diverse communities

"We can be a city that helps all our residents dream big and achieve even more" Tweet this

"One in five Aurora residents was born outside the U.S., and we believe that the success of our residents, and therefore the success of our city, depends on how well we can work together," said Ricardo Gambetta, head of Aurora's Office of International and Immigrant Affairs. "Moving forward, our plan for 2020 to 2030 focuses on goals that capture community needs, with specific ideas for implementation."

Among the 12 goal areas for 2020 to 2030 are entrepreneurism, affordable housing, job skills and certification, English language learning, language accessibility, public safety relationships, immigrant leadership, healthy lifestyles, citizenship pathways, and cultural inclusion. These goals build on the areas of focus in the 2015 strategic plan.

Some of the successes seen under the city's first strategic plan on immigrant integration include:

Development of the award-winning Natural Helpers Program, which has trained more than 150 immigrants from 25 countries to be leaders in their communities and liaisons with local resources.

Formation of Aurora's Immigrant and Refugee Commission, a group of residents to advise City Council on immigrant issues.

Expansion of English and citizenship classes with local partner agencies.

Creation of small-business grants and loans for immigrant entrepreneurs, resulting in the creation of 143 jobs.

Sponsorship of international trips and hosting of international delegations to promote business, cultural and political exchanges, resulting in the opening of a Salvadoran Consulate, the first consular office in Colorado outside of Denver .

outside of . Growth of health, cultural, arts and sports programs to build community cohesiveness, including Global Fest, Aurora's flagship event for celebrating diversity, attracting 10,000 people a year.

"The partnerships we have created, the trust we have built, the ideas we have sparked – all of this requires our continued support and nurturing so we can be a city that helps all our residents dream big and achieve even more," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. "This updated strategic plan for the next 10 years sets the groundwork for how we will be an international business and cultural destination, a welcoming melting pot of people and experiences, and a city of opportunity for residents of all backgrounds."

To view the full plan, go to AuroraGov.org/2020ImmigrantIntegrationPlan. To learn more about the Office of International and Immigrant Affairs, go to AuroraGov.org/International.

