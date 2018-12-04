Aurora Increases EU Footprint with Medical Cannabis Shipment to Luxembourg

Receives Import and Export licenses and Commences Shipment to Luxembourg Market

EDMONTON, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) (Frankfurt: 21P; WKN: A1C4WM) announced today that the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Aurora Europe GmbH, has been selected by the Luxembourg Health Ministry for the supply of medical cannabis to that country and an initial purchase order for approximately 20 kilograms has been received.

The Company has received all required authorizations (import and export licenses) and has commenced its first shipment of high-grade medical cannabis to Luxembourg's Division de la Pharmacie et des Medicaments, representing the second time the Company has received an order directly from a European government.

"To our knowledge, Aurora is the first medical cannabis producer selected by the Luxembourg Health Ministry to supply dried cannabis flower," said Neil Belot, Chief Global Business Development Officer. "This is a reflection of the trust we have earned with governments and regulators around the world. We look forward to supplying patients in need in what will be the 7th European Union member country where we have exported plants or products to help meet growing patient demand."

Maximilian Weinberg Head of Business Development Aurora Europe GmbH, added, "Working directly with governments provides patients all over Europe the assurance that the medical cannabis products they consume meet the highest quality and safety standards. We are proud to be a trusted partner for both wholesalers and governments throughout Europe, and look forward to further increasing our footprint in this important growth market in which we have substantial early mover advantage."

