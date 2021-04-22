Aurora Insight Commissions Second Satellite, "CHARLIE," and Prepares For Third Satellite Launch

Aurora Insight commissions second satellite, which can measure 5G network deployments from space. Tweet this

With three satellites orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes and continuously measuring the RF environment, Aurora Insight will capture unprecedented information on RF spectrum and its utilization from a global perspective. The RF sensors characterize terrestrial network deployments from space, and indicate what frequencies and technologies are being used. These satellites are also equipped to measure mmWave, which is used for 5G deployments. Other signals that will be measured include 5G, 4G, LTE, CBRS, IoT, WiFi and more. Network operators, regulators, cable and telecom equipment companies value this data as competitive information for geographic network deployments.

Regarding satellite CHARLIE, Aurora Insight CEO Jennifer Alvarez said, "Receiving our first data set from Charlie is a huge step forward for our company, and for spectrum monitoring worldwide. With this new layer of global spectrum data from our satellites, we are well-equipped to provide the wireless industry with actionable insights for investment decisions and sustainable growth."

About Aurora Insight:

Aurora Insight is a business analytics company that provides the wireless industry with most accurate and actionable information available on spectrum and wireless networks. Harnessing the power of technical expertise and innovation, Aurora Insight's AI-driven solutions enable organizations to meet the current and future challenges of global connectivity



