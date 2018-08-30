Aurora Mayor, Local Leaders Join Aimco to Break Ground on a New $87 Million Development Central to the Anschutz Medical and Fitzsimons Innovation Campuses

"The City of Aurora applauds Aimco for its significant investment in new housing on the campus, a vital component of our effort to create an integrated and nationally-recognized hub of leading-edge medical care and scientific research," said Aurora Mayor Bob LeGare. "Partnerships like these are a catalyst for Aurora's continued economic success and our ability to attract jobs to our region."

"By building our apartments in the heart of the medical and innovation campuses, Aimco's vision is to bring a vibrant, inviting urban center and an enhanced sense of community to this dynamic environment," said Considine. "We appreciate the strong working relationships we have enjoyed with the City of Aurora, the University of Colorado, the Fitzsimons Redevelopment Authority, and many other leaders who have transformed this site into a world-class hub of economic development and opportunity. We look forward to welcoming residents to experience a higher standard of contemporary apartment living."

"Housing is essential to the success of the Innovation Community which now has more than 25,000 workers and more than 70 companies doing business here," said Steve VanNurden, President and CEO of the Fitzsimons Redevelopment Authority. "Perfectly positioned next to our Bioscience center, Aimco's commitment will go a long way toward making the campus a true live, work, and play environment."

Slated for completion in the Fall of 2020, the new development will feature 253 upscale apartments composed of five diverse "districts," each offering unique floorplans and customizable design elements to meet the distinct needs of residents and their families. Residents also will have the advantage of 7,000 square feet of dedicated indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, onsite retail, and convenience to job centers with the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the Fitzsimons Innovation Community of bioscience companies, Children's Hospital and the new Veteran Affairs Hospital all within easy access. The new site also is close to public transportation, Interstate 225 and the 14-mile, multi-use Sandy Creek Greenway.

Including 21 Fitzsimons, Aimco owns and operates eight apartment communities in the Denver / Boulder region with 2,151 apartment homes. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500.

