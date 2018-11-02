Aurora Resurgence Announces Sale of Alltub

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Resurgence, an affiliate of Aurora Capital Group, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm managing more than $2 billion of assets, today announced that it has sold the Alltub Group ("Alltub" or the "Company") to One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005 as a spin-off from the aluminum producer Alcan, Alltub is a market leader in aluminum and laminate specialty packaging for the cosmetics, pharma, food and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Company operates six production plants around the world and produces more than 1.6 billion units annually.

"It has been a great experience working with Alltub and instituting a number of successful initiatives that have resulted in growth and profit expansion," said Andrew Fohrer, Principal at Aurora Resurgence. "We are pleased to have participated in Alltub's tremendous success and appreciate the efforts of Oliver and his team in delivering a great result for our investors. Today's transaction represents a terrific outcome for the business and we wish the team all the best as they enter an exciting new chapter of growth."

"It has been a privilege to partner with Aurora, and we are grateful for the operational expertise and strategic guidance they have provided us over the past seven years," said Oliver Hoell, CEO of Alltub. "The dedication of our skilled workforce will allow us to continue expanding into new markets and delivering customer satisfaction. We look forward to working with One Equity Partners as we enter this new phase in our development and put our ambitious growth plans into action."

"One Equity Partners has significant experience in the packaging industry and a notable track record of building successful companies," said Johann-Melchior von Peter, Senior Managing Director at One Equity Partners. "Alltub fits perfectly into our portfolio. With a resilient business model and the clear potential to become a world-leading tube and aerosol player, Alltub is an ideal platform for buy-and-build opportunities in a consolidating market."

Lincoln International acted as exclusive financial advisor and Jones Day acted as legal advisor to Aurora and Alltub.

About Aurora Resurgence

Aurora Resurgence is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in equity and debt securities of middle market companies. Its expertise lies in creating value from complex situations that arise from financial or operational challenges. Aurora Resurgence acts as a constructive partner with management teams and other stakeholders to help drive financial growth and operational improvements. Located in Los Angeles, Aurora Resurgence is presently investing from Aurora Resurgence Fund II. For more information, please visit www.aurorares.com.

About Alltub

With six production plants located around the world (France, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Mexico), Alltub has more than 75 production lines manufacturing over 1.6 billion units per year (aluminum squeeze tubes, laminate squeeze tubes, aluminum caulking cartridges and aluminum aerosol cans). Alltub employs 1,400 people worldwide and generates over EUR 150 million of sales per year. For more information visit www.alltub.com.

About One Equity Partners

OEP is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an extensive track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 150 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

