Aurora Solar Acquires Folsom Labs

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Solar, the industry's leading software platform for solar sales and design, today announced the acquisition of Folsom Labs, the developer of HelioScope, the leading software solution for the commercial solar sector.

"Aurora Solar and Folsom Labs share a common mission to build a future of solar energy for all," said Christopher Hopper, co-founder of Aurora Solar. "We built our business to help the solar industry scale through technology, and adding the Folsom Labs team puts us in an even better position to drive the digital transformation of the solar industry."

The acquisition accelerates Aurora's strategy of providing best-in-class tools for solar companies, from residential to large-scale commercial solar, and for all teams within an organization.

"Today is a big day for solar," said Samuel Adeyemo, co-founder of Aurora Solar. "As a result of this acquisition, solar professionals from the residential and commercial sectors can look forward to faster product innovation and an unparalleled customer experience. I'm delighted to welcome the Folsom Labs team to Aurora."

"Our shared vision and values have made it clear that joining forces will enable us to maximize our impact on the industry," said Paul Grana, co-founder of Folsom Labs. Paul Gibbs, co-founder of Folsom Labs added "As a part of Aurora Solar, we'll be able to provide the comprehensive solution the solar industry has been waiting for since we both started our parallel journeys."

Solar is the dominant energy source of the next generation. Together, Aurora Solar and Folsom Labs will empower thousands of solar companies around the world to scale their efforts and deliver on the promise of solar.

About Aurora Solar Inc.

Aurora Solar is a fast growing technology company that enables solar professionals to remotely design and sell solar and storage projects. Aurora Solar was named Rising Star Company by S&P Global Platts in 2020. To date, over 6 million solar projects have been designed in Aurora globally. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow us on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc.

About Folsom Labs, Inc.

Folsom Labs is dedicated to accelerating the transition to clean energy. The company develops HelioScope, the leading software platform for designing commercial solar systems. With thousands of customers in over 100 countries, HelioScope has been used to design over 1,200 GW of solar projects worldwide. For more information, visit www.helioscope.com.

