Aurora Solar Surpasses 4 Million Solar Project Designed Milestone

"This is a big milestone for us, but more importantly, for the solar industry as a whole," said Samuel Adeyemo, Co-founder of Aurora Solar. "The industry is growing fast, and we're excited to be able to provide solutions that can help it scale even faster."

Using Aurora, solar professionals can perform remote solar shading analysis, design solar and storage systems, forecast how much energy the PV system will produce, calculate electricity bill savings, determine the number of batteries for backup power, generate sales proposals with financing options, and much more.

Nearly all solar companies are using at least one third-party software, and a majority of them are using software specifically for PV system design. This makes sense. New customer acquisition costs are high, and software can help reduce soft costs and increase workflow efficiency. Solar companies don't have to build their own tools for system design or operations; they have options to outsource for solutions—a sign the solar industry is maturing.

"Site visits are nearly a thing of the past, and the design workflow is much faster and smoother using Aurora," said Matt Webb, Sunpro Solar's Director of Design. "Aurora's cutting-edge technology allows my team to get access to more data points with greater accuracy for any site."

The solar industry experienced a significant slowdown in installations with work stoppages and uncertainty from COVID-19, but there are many optimistic signs that point towards the industry's resiliency and strength. The U.S. Solar Market Insight Q3 2020 report released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie is forecasting an overall 37% annual growth this year—down just 6% from pre-pandemic forecasts. For residential solar, installations weren't as severely impacted as originally expected due to easing of strict shelter-in-place orders and installer business model innovations.

"The pandemic has made face-to-face sales consultations impossible in many places, and we're excited to see the residential sector adapting and adopting remote sales processes," said Christopher Hopper, Co-founder of Aurora Solar. "Ultimately, Aurora's goal is to help the industry grow, leading to a future powered by solar energy."

Industry Recognition

Aurora Solar's strong high growth is coupled with wide industry recognition as the leading software.

Aurora Solar was announced as a finalist for the S&P's 2020 Global Energy Awards (winners will be announced in December)

was announced as a finalist for the (winners will be announced in December) Aurora was voted by the community and awarded the Solar Power World's Leadership in Solar Energy Award for software multiple times—most of any software

for software multiple times—most of any software In early 2019, Aurora Solar raised $20M in Series A funding, largest for any solar software

About Aurora Solar Inc.

Aurora Solar is a fast-growing company that builds powerful software solutions for distributed solar and storage. Aurora became the first to offer a range of tools to easily size a battery backup system and make recommendations based on the homeowner's backup needs in September 2020. To date, over 4 million solar projects have been designed in Aurora globally. For more information, visit https://www.aurorasolar.com and follow us on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc

Press Contact:

Sunny Wang

https://www.aurorasolar.com/

SOURCE Aurora Solar Inc.

Related Links

https://www.aurorasolar.com/

