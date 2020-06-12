Auros-ShipConstructor Structural Interface for Automated Compliance Checking

LIVONIA, Mich., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Shipbuilding Research Program (NSRP) has selected the project "Structural Interface for Automated Compliance Checking" in its latest round of Panel Projects as part of the program's continuing mission to "reduce the total ownership cost and improve the capabilities of both United States Government and U. S. - flag commercial ships."

This project builds upon a recently completed NSRP project in which Auros, LLC developed the technology to digitize ABS rules and guides as Auros Knowledge Packets, enabling the rules to be automatically provisioned into functional and detailed ship design processes.

This new project takes that concept one step further by advancing a connection between Auros and the ShipConstructor CAD system to provision digitized structural rules directly into 3D Design Model workflows for ABS Rule compliance verification. This automated verification and capture of the design's compliance allows verification earlier in the design process, archiving it for future auditing.

Auros, LLC will play a vital role in the project, along with ShipConstructor Software Inc. (SSI), ABS, Conrad Shipyard LLC, and Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

"We believe that embedding digital Rules into CAD software will make the design process more efficient. ABS is excited to be working with the project partners to develop digital tools that will make application of the ABS Rules easier," said Dan Cronin, ABS Vice President for Standards and Digital Class.

The Auros system will ensure that the relevant ABS rules are readily available at the exact time the engineer needs them, providing more efficient engineering activities.

"Provisioning knowledge into the ship design and repair processes fundamentally changes the way shipyards capture, store, maintain, update, provision, and apply specifications and regulatory rules," said Greg Burek, Director of Emerging Accounts at Auros, LLC.

The project launched in May of 2020 and will be completed in 2021.

About Auros Knowledge Systems

Auros Knowledge Systems is the leading enterprise solution for a fundamentally new approach to managing technical knowledge through Knowledge Aware. Auros software has rapidly become the go-to solution to provide value across multiple disciplines, including design, engineering, manufacturing, quality, and plant operations. To learn more about Auros, visit aurosks.com.

