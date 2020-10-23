AURP 2020 International Conference Presents Revolution's Steve Case and BIO's Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, Nov. 2-6

AURP's international conference annually brings together more than 200 research park and innovation district leaders from around the world for high-impact knowledge exchange and networking with the industry's premier experts and leaders.

This year's virtual international conference, called #AURPWEEK 2020- CHANGEMAKERS: Leading Communities of Innovation in Uncertainty, will feature a comprehensive daily LIVE conference agenda, including AURP's annual Awards of Excellence and virtual tours of AURP member research parks and innovation districts.

For #AURPWEEK 2020's keynote events, renowned "changemaker" Steve Case will share his insights on the continued opportunity of high-potential communities, even in the midst of our global crisis.

In addition, #AURPWEEK will feature BIO's Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, another global "changemaker," in an "Intimate Chat" special session. Dr. McMurry-Heath, who assumed the leadership of BIO in June 2020, is a physician and molecular immunologist by training.

"With the continuing challenges the pandemic poses for all of us, it's inspiring to see the talent, ingenuity and generosity of spirit within AURP's global membership community," said Brian Darmody, CEO of AURP. "With so much more to do on this front, we're delighted to convene our AURP community's many global experts in entrepreneurship and the sciences, including Steve Case and Dr. McMurry-Heath."

"The AURP International Conference provides a platform to showcase the amazing set of activities our parks and innovation districts around the world are doing to address COVID-19, spur economic growth and provide tools for local engagement," said Dan Duncan, AURP President and Executive Director with Nebraska Innovation Campus. "I also thank Kevin Byrne with The University Financing Foundation for his excellent work in chairing the AURP International Conference Committee."

Please view this video introduction of #AURPWEEK with Kevin Byrne, CEO with The University Financing Foundation and chair of the the AURP International Conference Committee.

