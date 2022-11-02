Austere Pushes the Boundaries of Surge Protection AGAIN - A First Look at Austere's VII, V, and III Series Wall-Mount Power Devices

Austere Introduces New Range of Feature-Rich Surge Protection Devices Featuring AC Line-Noise Filtering, Ultra-Fast Power Delivery (PD), and USB Charging, Beautifully Designed, with Safety in Mind. Certified to UL and CSA Standards Safeguarding Home Environments Against Common Electrical Fires --

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Austere, a leading manufacturer of premium A/V accessories, cables, and Clean & Protect™, is introducing a line of full-featured, low-profile 4-outlet surge protectors. Designed to fit discreetly in the tightest of spaces, near furniture, or behind wall-mounted TVs, Austere's new VII Series ($129.99), V Series ($99.99), and III Series ($79.99) sit flush with the wall for an elegant and unobtrusive appearance.

Austere believes how a product looks is just as important as what it does. The company's aDesign philosophy elevates function through purposeful engineering and minimalistic design. With the same proven technologies that define the Austere brand, the new models feature durable, fireproof enclosures finished with a distinctive linear texture and Flameless MOV protection which gives you peace of mind that powerful surges will not result in a dangerous fire. Austere's signature three blue LED lights ensure power, proper grounding, and surge protection.

Austere surge protection regulates the power coming from the outside powerline which guarantees devices will not burn out from a high voltage spike that can be harmful to your equipment. Each unit features Austere's OverCurrent protection preventing circuit overload which could cause devices to short-circuit or create dangerous temperatures that may lead to a fire.

OmniPort USB rapid charging ports are included for portable devices and gaming accessories. The V Series and VII Series include Power Delivery (PD) USB ports, the quickest, most efficient way to charge compatible devices.

Austere stands behind its Power: A Lifetime Guarantee and a Component Guarantee. The Austere Lifetime Guarantee ensures satisfaction with performance. The Austere Component Guarantee promises if Austere Power is responsible for any damage to a plugged-in device, Austere will replace that device regardless of its value, up to 6 years for the VII Series, 5 years for the V Series, and 4 years for the III Series.

The models are available on Austere.com, Amazon, and regional partners, including BrandsMart USA, Crutchfield, Curacao, PC Richard and Son, and Walt's TV & Home Theater. In Canada, they are available in Visions Electronics and London Drugs.

Austere VII Series Power 4-Outlet

The most advanced of the trio, the Austere VII Series, offers 3,500 joules with polished metalized side panels and platinum silver edging. It uses Austere's PureFiltration outlet isolation on both sides of the unit to deliver the cleanest possible power for the finest gaming, home theater, or home office performance. Including a USB-C outlet that delivers 45-watt Power Delivery, one can charge a laptop without the bulky power adapter.

Austere V Series 4-Outlet Power

This is a great option for most A/V systems but is smartly useful in every room of your home. This model is rated at 3,000 joules and features 2 OmniPort USB ports and a 20-Watt Power Delivery USB-C port. With metallic blue trim, the V Series utilizes Austere's Type II PureFiltration, offering twice the EMI/RFI scrubbing of the company's standard power filtering circuitry.

Austere III Series Power 4-Outlet Power

This entry-level model is rated at 2,500 joules with two OmniPort USB rapid charging ports: 1 USB-C, and 1 USB-A with 2.4 shared amps of charging power. Designed with gorgeous piano-black polished edging, the III Series utilizes Austere's Type I PureFiltration, which insulates the power signal from external disturbances, cleans noise and artifacts that can travel through power lines.

About Austere

Launched in 2019, Austere is a unique technology accessory brand committed to spectacularly designed, technologically superior products to power and connect your life. From high-performance power, cable, and clean products, Austere represents the intersection of flawless, minimalist design and advanced technology to redefine technology accessories. Austere stands apart from all other technology accessories manufacturers for its commitment to designing a new generation of products that offer consumers more stylish, sustainable, and better ways to connect both with their electronic devices and each other.

To learn more about Austere, visit Austere.com. Follow us @BeAustere on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. #BeAustere #morethanexpected

