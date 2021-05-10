Austin-Based Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Triple Medals at 21st Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) recently announced its 2021 winners including Blue Norther hard seltzer (BN), which won as a first-time entrant and was the only Texas-based hard seltzer to be recognized with not one, but three medals. Each of Blue Norther's flavors received a medal: Wild Blackberry won gold, Prickly Pear received silver, and Agave Lime was awarded with bronze.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is considered one of the most influential spirits competitions in the world. This year, SFWSC received more than 3,500 entries with 28 entrants in the hard seltzer category. Blue Norther, which launched in the summer of 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, was one of the few seltzer companies to win three medals.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to create a beverage that tastes better than any hard seltzer on the market," said Austin T. Pittman, CEO of Blue Norther. "To medal three times in our first year at such a prestigious competition validates what we and so many of our fans know - Blue Norther tastes great. Our team looks forward to building from this recognition and bringing more Blue Norther to the people of Texas and beyond."

June will mark the one-year anniversary for Blue Norther hard seltzer. The beverage is currently only available in Texas at retailers in Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas/Fort Worth.

About Blue Norther

Founded in 2019, Blue Norther was developed by a native Texan, father-son team to deliver a superior tasting beverage made with high-quality ingredients. Named for the fast-moving cold front also called a Texas Norther, the all-natural seltzer is made with real fruit juice and organic agave to create bold flavors inspired by Texas fruits. The award-winning product is available at retailers throughout Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth, including HEB, Total Wine, Whole Foods, and Spec's. It is also available online through GoPuff and other delivery services.

Blue Norther was awarded three medals at the 21st annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and was one of seven entrants to receive multiple medals in the hard seltzer category.

Blue Norther is an independent brewer owned and operated by Austin T. and Austin M. Pittman. For more information, including where to buy, visit https://drinkbluenorther.com . Follow Blue Norther on Facebook and Instagram .

