Austin Capital Expands Tech Enabled Fund Strategy

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Capital is uniquely positioned in identifying and funding the greatest founders and pairing them with world-class technology. Austin Capital's strategic partnership with FinTech Automation ('FTA") provides a positive loop between the two companies and a competitive advantage with speed to market and mitigation of technical debt for Austin Capital portfolio companies.

Austin Capital's tech stack integration with FTA's platform ("UniFi") is a tech ﬂywheel as FTA's bank clients have access to a vast ecosystem of ﬁntech companies and FTA fintech customers have access to a vast ecosystem of banks and other financial institutions. The network eﬀects of the ﬂywheel develop as more fintech and financial institutions utilize this platform, creating a marketplace for fintech companies looking for banking partners and banks looking for additional deposits and loans, resulting in better distribution and a powerful and competitive business model.

"We have been utilizing this model to build a well curated list of portfolio companies over the last 4 years and it continues to be a high-value pipeline building and portfolio construction tool for Austin Capital. A validation proof point of this model as where the industry is headed is the most recent announcement between Hyper and Product Hunt. A ﬁne example of the beneﬁts and positioning of this type of structure," said David J. Park, founder of Austin Capital.

According to Crunchbase on January 4, 2022, financial services was the leading sector for venture investment in 2021 with $134 billion invested, marking a whopping 177 percent year-over-year growth. That compares with overall global venture capital investment, which grew by a still astonishing 92 percent.

About FinTech Automation

FinTech Automation offers speed to market and mitigation of technical debt with its Infrastructure as-a-Service ("IaaS") platform ("UniFi"). Its banking, wealth management, capital market, payment, and a defi ("Web3") core applications power financial institutions of the future while their hiring and staffing services helps support it.

About Austin Capital

Austin Capital General Partner, LLLP, a Southern California-based venture firm managing a fintech focused $125M fund along with a venture studio and a digital alternative investment platform. Its founder and partners have an average of 16 years of experience in financial services, technology development, and decentralized finance.

