Austin Consulting Poised for Continued Growth, Two Strategic Hires

Previously, Matt served as head of the Industrial Strategic Consulting Practice at a leading global real estate firm. Before specializing in location consulting, he held various roles as a strategy and operations consultant with an international accounting firm.

Matt has served clients in various industries, including Aerospace, Automotive, Biologics, Building Products, Consumer Products, Electronics, Food and Beverage, Industrial Products, Oil & Gas, and Pharmaceuticals.

Matt is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He is based in Washington, D.C.

Katie Riegelman. Katie joins Austin as a Director, dedicated to incentive negotiation, compliance, and project implementation. She has more than a decade of experience working for large corporate real estate firms. Katie has most recently served as the Director of the Business Incentives Practice for Cushman and Wakefield. She has experience with incentives programs in more than 30 states, helping clients secure and implement in excess of $400 million in total benefits throughout her career. Katie has experience serving clients in various industries, including Food and Beverage, Technology, Telecommunications, Industrial and Consumer Products, Financial, and Healthcare.

Katie graduated from Hamline University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management and Communication Studies. She is involved with industry organizations such as CoreNet, CREW, and Minnesota Chamber. She currently resides in the Twin Cities area.

About Austin Consulting

Austin Consulting, the site selection and consulting arm of The Austin Company, provides a value-add dimension to the design-build industry. Austin Consulting offers both independent and integrated services focused on the value of identifying the optimal locations for new plants and facilities, completing more than 1,750 studies for clients throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

The Austin Company was founded in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1878. Its headquarters remain in Cleveland, with regional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Mexico City, Mexico, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Learn more at www.theaustin.com.

