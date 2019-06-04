Austin Engineering Prevents Flooding of Midwestern Favorites

PEORIA, Ill., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Engineering helps to manage stormwater and flooding through designing stormwater control systems. Recently, they made systems for the newly opened Slim Chickens in Bloomington, IL and the upcoming Portillo's in Davenport, IA.

Known as one of the oldest civil engineering firms in the Midwestern area, Austin Engineering applied their talents to the construction of two local fast-food favorites: Slim Chickens and Portillo's. Their team of engineers helped to design an underground detention system for both restaurants, to manage excess stormwater on site and prevent any potential flooding.

"We're always excited to contribute to the growth of businesses in the area," Michael Cochran, Owner at Austin Engineering had to say about the projects. "Especially with all the recent flooding, our underground detention systems are incredibly effective at keeping stormwater at bay. They are, many times, the better option over a retention basin, which takes up valuable developable space and creates an eyesore when the stormwater pools up in that area."

The advantages of the stormwater systems designed by Austin Engineering are not only beneficial for Slim Chickens and Portillo's but the whole community. An underground detention system prevents the potential of flooding while also enhancing green infrastructure. As a result, investment in green infrastructure can boost the local economy and improve public health.

Slim Chickens previously opened their new location in March and is located at 1515 N Veterans Pkwy, Bloomington, IL. Also, the site of the new Portillo's can be found at 2741 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA, and is set to open June 13.

To learn more about the Austin Engineering, visit them at www.austinengineeringcompany.com.

Austin Engineering Co. works to provide professional civil engineering consulting and professional land surveying services throughout the Midwest. Since 1937, they've played an integral role in developing various towns and cities, most notably the Greater Peoria area. Austin Engineering is also a full-service land surveying company with two full-time survey crews on staff. You can contact them at 309-204-0694. Their corporate headquarters is located at 311 SW Water Street, Ste 215, Peoria, IL 61602.

PR Contact: Chris Malone

Website: www.webdesign309.com

Email: chris.malone@webdesign309

Phone: 309-213-9398

SOURCE Austin Engineering

Related Links

https://www.austinengineeringcompany.com

