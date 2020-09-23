Austin entrepreneurs Brad and Sarah Casebier share tips for finding business success with a spouse or partner

"Going into business with a spouse or partner presents unique challenges, on top of the usual obstacles new small business owners encounter," Sarah Casebier said. "But if you're willing to face those challenges and work together to overcome them, a shared business can also unlock rewards that benefit the business and the relationship."

The Casebiers have five tips for couples considering going into business together:

Align your vision: Communicate your big-picture goals from the beginning. It's easy to start working in opposite directions because you assume the other person has the same end result in mind. You'll work more efficiently, and you'll also establish good communication habits that you'll need.

Communicate your big-picture goals from the beginning. It's easy to start working in opposite directions because you assume the other person has the same end result in mind. You'll work more efficiently, and you'll also establish good communication habits that you'll need. Define your roles: Who's going to do what? Roles may change over time, and each partner or spouse will juggle multiple responsibilities. But it's essential that you clearly designate duties and boundaries. It's equally essential that you own your responsibilities and results, and trust your partner to fulfill his or her roles.

Who's going to do what? Roles may change over time, and each partner or spouse will juggle multiple responsibilities. But it's essential that you clearly designate duties and boundaries. It's equally essential that you own your responsibilities and results, and trust your partner to fulfill his or her roles. Trust each other: Failure is a part of life. You and your partner will need strength and patience to allow each other to make mistakes. Contrary to popular wisdom, trust is given, not earned. If you both feel free to try until you succeed, you'll build an environment that inspires confidence and establishes a solid foundation for the future.

Failure is a part of life. You and your partner will need strength and patience to allow each other to make mistakes. Contrary to popular wisdom, trust is given, not earned. If you both feel free to try until you succeed, you'll build an environment that inspires confidence and establishes a solid foundation for the future. Hire a coach: Objective third-party participants can help couples navigate difficult issues and grow together. Business coaches can provide expertise in a range of specialty fields, from finances and sales to training and recruiting. In addition to practical business solutions, the best coaches will offer new perspectives that help improve overall communication.

Objective third-party participants can help couples navigate difficult issues and grow together. Business coaches can provide expertise in a range of specialty fields, from finances and sales to training and recruiting. In addition to practical business solutions, the best coaches will offer new perspectives that help improve overall communication. Practice grace: This is something even the best business coaches can't teach you. Take as much interest in your partner's personal journey as you do in your shared business enterprise, and you'll probably see success in both parts of your life. Ultimately, grace is about trust, giving up control and allowing your partner the freedom to have his or her own experience.

"We don't have the kind of work-life balance that some experts would recommend," Brad Casebier said. "Our philosophy is, if you enjoy what you're doing, go all in, and that's worked for us for more than 20 years."

For more information about Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning, visit https://www.radiantplumbing.com .

About Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning

Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning is an award-winning plumbing and HVAC specialist, offering premier home service to the greater Austin area. Radiant strives to be a model for local businesses by providing outstanding customer experiences and some of the best jobs in Austin. Radiant also believes in giving back to the community through contributions to charitable organizations involved in water safety and distribution. For more information visit https://radiantplumbing.com or call 512-263-9988.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning

Related Links

https://radiantplumbing.com

