Austin Entrepreneurs Launch Pebbl™ For Mental Health Awareness Month

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Sparks® Collective announced the launch of Pebbl™, a portable, stylish meditation chair, to encourage finding a time and place during a busy day to sit down, relax and breathe. At a time when we all could use added support to find a moment of inner peace and take care of our mental health, Pebbl is here to help carve out mindful moments throughout your day.

NEW Pebbl Meditation Chair helping you find inner peace and comfort from anywhere! Pebbl's the "cush-for-the-tush" and extra back support you need to enjoy all your favorite activities, whether meditating in the park, during play time with kids, watching TV, sitting on the sidelines at a soccer game, and working on your computer.

Austin-based sisters and Soul Sparks Collective Co-founders Paige Davis and Melissa Nathan created Pebbl after struggling to find a comfortable meditation seat with optimal back support. Before Pebbl, the sisters co-founded BlueAvocado, one of the first certified B Corps in Austin. After months of research, designing and prototypes, Pebbl was born. The chair comes in two colorways, is made of wipeable vegan leather and has a portable design! Whether finding your inner peace means meditating daily, or trying to find better back support with an added benefit of "cush-for-the-tush," Pebbl is there for you.

Customers can choose from: The Starter ($189) which features the Pebbl chair in white or navy and a detachable strap for easy on-the-go use, or The Sanctuary ($289) which additionally includes a cozy blanket, machine washable Pebbl Covr and tote bag. Both kits include a digital meditation program and an invitation to join weekly live virtual meditations with the Pebbl community.

Pebbl allows an opportunity to sit and pause wherever you are. Studies show that half of all lifetime mental health conditions begin to develop at age 14, but early intervention can help, like meditation and mindfulness. As a part of its launch during Mental Health Awareness Month, Pebbl will offer FREE live meditation sessions on Instagram Live during the month of May. Tune in for Meditation Monday Happy Hours with @hellopebbl at 5pm CST.

"As a meditation teacher for almost 10 years, I know the importance of being comfortable, especially when we first start to meditate," said Pebbl Co-founder Paige Davis. "We designed a product and programming that provides support to anyone cultivating a meditation and self-care practice that fits their lifestyle in a sustainable way. We've been through a lot from my own breast cancer diagnosis and recovery, to our collective years of entrepreneurial pursuits and more, but strength and resilience is sparked from within and finding those moments to breathe and reset have always delivered us back to peace."

Commitment to making all lives better is at the center of Pebbl's foundation through its Ripples For Change™ Program. The company donates a percentage of each Pebbl sold to inspiring non-profit partners. These benefactors currently include Lifeworks in Austin, TX and MindUp, but participants in Pebbl's Workplace programs can collaborate on customized giveback partners.

"As entrepreneurs, we rely on our communities to support us and spread the word about our business and all that it offers," says Pebbl Co-founder Melissa Nathan. " Aetna reported, after implementing a Mindfulness at Work program, an average 28 percent reduction in employees' stress levels and gain of 62 minutes per week in productivity, translating to $3,000 per employee per year. Pebbl will connect our community and corporate partners with resources that will help boost overall wellness and productivity, amplifying their mindful and wellness initiatives."

While Pebbl will be Soul Sparks Collective's first physical product offering, the company plans to continue to innovate in the mindfulness space. Pebbl's online site and social media will also be a hub for go-to resources including teacher spotlights, recommended apps & studios, workplace training, and Soul Sparks meditations and programs. For more information and to purchase your own Pebbl visit https://pebbl.com/ .

About Pebbl™:

Pebbl™ is a stylish, portable, and posture promoting floor chair to help you find your me-moment in meditation and beyond. Its uses go far beyond meditation, perfect during play time with kids, watching TV, sitting on the sidelines at a soccer game, and working on your computer. With an emphasis on extra cush-for-the-tush, comfort will always be queen with Pebbl. Pebbl is envisioned and developed by Austin-based sisters and Soul Sparks Collective Co-founders Paige Davis and Melissa Nathan. For more information and to learn more about its co-founder's spirited, ongoing journey toward more centered and grateful living visit https://pebbl.com/ or follow us on Instagram .

