Austin Startup, LabelMyCable, Will Personalize, Magnetize and Organize Charging Cables for $4 -Texas Made and Available on Kickstarter Today

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to end "cord conflict" and eliminate lost cables, a Kickstarter campaign by LabelMyCable launches today offering a unique solution to a problem everybody has. Whether labeling cables specific to a device, or putting a name on the cord to claim it, there is now a solution!

"Gift givers love the idea of finding a personalized, functional and affordable option for back to school gifts and upcoming holidays" explains Terry Solomon, Managing Partner.

The product, called snapTAG™, is made of biodegradable plastic (PLA) and is engineered to fit snugly onto cables ranging from mobile charging cords to laptops and beyond. Using a laser, each snapTAG™ can be engraved with text and logos making them especially useful for businesses wishing to build a brand or schools just wanting to keep track of cables. Each snapTAG™ has an embedded magnet and also includes a separate magnetic base with adhesive, enabling the snapTAG™ to be connected to any surface.

snapTAGs™ are designed and manufactured in Austin, Texas, exclusively by LabelMyCable.com

Click here to learn more or participate in the Kickstarter campaign.

Watch our video: https://youtu.be/GMrjEFqn4X8

