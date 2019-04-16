Austin Ticketing Company Ticketbud Announces 'Keep It Local' rate for local events

"As an Austin company, Ticketbud wants to maintain a close connection to the local community, organizations and event organizers. There are many great local businesses, startups, festivals and events we want to partner with.

We've recently updated our platform and decided to offer a special 'Keep It Local' rate to any locals wanting to partner with Ticketbud. No lock-in contracts, just give us a try. We're offering a 20 percent discount on our already highly competitive rate, for the remainder of 2019. For those locals who have tried us in the past, check out our new upgraded platform," Meredith Smith, Ticketbud Director of Operations.

Ticketbud partners well with experienced event organizers and those new to online ticketing. The platform has proven its ability to manage high volume online sales for in-demand events, and regularly supports several thousand events at a time.

Ticketbud's customer support is what sets it apart from other ticketing platforms, making Ticketbud an ideal partner for first time users . Unlike competitors, Ticketbud doesn't charge a premium for human customer support, it's included in the service and available to all organizers regardless of size.

Ticketbud is designed to make life easier for event organizers. It brings a decade of insights and advancements, gained through close collaboration with event organizers and hosting over 4 million events.

2019 Keep It Local rate: 1.6% +0.99c per ticket service charge*

Claim your 'Keep It Local' offer here

*Offer open to local Texas organizations, businesses and event organizers, for events activated before 11:59pm CST 12/31/2019. Valid for new Ticketbud customers or returning customers who haven't used the Ticketbud platform in the past two years.

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is a user friendly, all-in-one event management and ticketing platform with all-inclusive pricing and real customer support. Organizers are in control with flexible payout options providing early access to funds, powerful tools and integrations, comprehensive reporting and complete access to event data at no extra cost. With the flexibility to customize (including white-label solutions), event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

Visit Ticketbud today and request a demo . It's free to sign up and start planning.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

