Austin, TX Community, Veterans, American Service Members And Their Families Are Invited To The Run For The Flag Race, Saturday, November 2, 2019

WHO: Merritt Pember, M.D., Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC) Surgeon and Veteran U.S. Army Major (Operation Iraqi Freedom)

Major Dan Rooney, Founder, Folds of Honor



WHAT: Run for the Flag Race



WHEN: Saturday, November 2, 2019

9 a.m. to 12 noon CT



WHERE: Camp Mabry, 2210 W. 35th St., Austin, TX 78703



REGISTER: http://runfortheflag.org



REGISTER BY: November 1, 9 a.m.



PACKET PICKUP: Nov. 1, Ready to Run, 3616 Far West Blvd. #120,10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 2, 8 a.m., parade grounds, Camp Mabry

Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC) announces the third annual Run for the Flag Race on Saturday, November 2, in honor of Veterans Day. The event welcomes the entire Austin area community with a special invitation to veterans, American service members, and their families to Camp Mabry, in Austin, Texas, to participate in the race and activities.

The opening ceremonies include the time-honored tradition of the Army Color Guard. The Guard expertly performs with colorful, spirit-themed flags and spins 39-inch symbolic rifles and sabers. The colors symbolize those who have fallen for freedom and those who fight for freedom today.

Dr. Merritt Pember, Direct Orthopedic Care surgeon and veteran U.S. Army Major (Operation Iraqi Freedom), a team of DOC military service veterans, and sponsor partners created the Run for the Flag race to honor veterans and as a fundraiser for Folds of Honor. The 2019 Run for the Flag sponsors include: DOC, American Campus Communities, Team RadioACTIVE, Breg, Depuy, Touchstone Imaging, and People Powered Sports.

Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members. In 2007, Major Dan Rooney formed the Folds of Honor Foundation, a 501C-3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of these heroic Americans. Major Dan Rooney is committed to positively transform the future of America's grieving spouses and children. To learn more about Folds of Honor, please visit: https://www.foldsofhonor.org/about-us. Or watch the YouTube videos about the mission and the scholarship recipients: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMEnAmgRw-4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uexK5i3gKAQ

The race is a USATF sanctioned event with certified 10K & 5K courses. The event features a multitude of different race categories, including: Wheelchair, Active, Retired and Reserve Duty, Youth, and the Community. A fun run has been added to the schedule for children 10 and under to run accompanied by a registered parent participant.

Race schedule: Run for the Flag 10K Wheel Chair Race 9:00AM CT - 12:00AM CT $35 Run for the Flag 10K Active, Retired or Reserve Duty 9:40AM CT - 12:00AM CT $30 Run for the Flag 10K Run 9:40AM CT - 12:00AM CT $45 Run for the Flag 10K Youth (Under 15) 9:40AM CT - 12:00AM CT $45 Run for the Flag 5K Wheel Chair Race 9:45AM CT - 12:00AM CT $35 Run for the Flag 5K Active, Retired or Reserve Duty 9:50AM CT - 12:00AM CT $30 Run for the Flag 5K Run 9:50AM CT - 12:00AM CT $45 Run for the Flag 5K Youth (Under 15) 9:50AM CT - 12:00AM CT $45 Run for the Flag 5K/10K Virtual 9:00AM CT - 12:00AM CT $45 Run for the Flag Kids (10 and under with registered parent runner) 9:00AM CT - 12:00AM CT $15

"We hope all participants will enjoy the camaraderie, competition and spirit of patriotism while raising money for a great cause that honors our U.S. veterans," said Major Dan Rooney. "With the support of the community and the funds raised from the Run for the Flag Race on November 2, we can change the lives of hundreds of America's grieving spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service-members."

There is an opportunity for a virtual run available for those who cannot run on race day, which can be completed on his or her own schedule. Those who cannot participate can make a donation to Folds of Honor at the race site. To learn more and register for the Run for the Flag Race, please visit runfortheflag.org.

About Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC):

Established in 2016, Direct Orthopedic Care (DOC) is a walk-in, immediate access orthopedic clinic open seven days per week with no appointment necessary. DOC's team of board-certified orthopedic surgeons and orthopedic-specialty trained physician assistants treat any orthopedic injury or chronic condition, saving patients the time lost waiting for a referral and the expense of an emergency room visit. DOC has facility locations in Austin and Dallas, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. To learn more about DOC, please watch the brief video DOCumentary at directorthocare.com.

