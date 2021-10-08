Austin's Big Race Weekend Shifts Into High Gear With Club SI

Club SI in Austin, TX kicks off Friday, October 22 nd , steps away from The Big Race scheduled for Sunday, October 24 th .

COTA is the premier destination for world-class motorsports and entertainment in the United States and has hosted the biggest names in racing, action sports, and music since 2012. Located directly off turn twelve with a 360-degree view of the track, Club SI will bring fans into the heart of the action. The Club SI experience will include dynamic displays and screens surrounding the space, offers premium cocktails and gourmet cuisine, live music, and will be host to A-list celebrities.

"COTA is the best-in-class partner for motorsport entertainment, and we are so excited for everything to come with Club SI," said Marc Rosen, President – Entertainment at Authentic Brands Group and ABG Entertainment. "Fans will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime, elevated experience that combines the excitement of Sports Illustrated with the thrill of racing."

"We're excited that Sports Illustrated has chosen to bring their brand to COTA and this year's Grand Prix," said Bobby Epstein, Chairman of Circuit of The Americas. "Sports Illustrated has a long history of successfully integrating athletes, celebrities and entertainment to create memorable and high-end experiences."

Upon entering Club SI, guests will be greeted by hosts with Ferrari Trento, The Official Toast of Club SI.

Italy's most-awarded sparkling wine, Ferrari Trento accompanies the most important moments in culture, sports and entertainment. "We are excited that Ferrari Trento will be the Official Toast of Club SI," said Ferrari Trento CEO Matteo Lunelli. "Just as we step onto the podium at all the Formula 1 races, we will bring a touch of Italian style to yet another unforgettable moment in the USA Grand Prix experience."

Additionally, Club SI's sponsor Inhibinol™ will be providing a feed-worthy photo opportunity and a sampling of the new, scientifically formulated supplement, Inhibinol™. Derived through artificial intelligence, Inhibinol™ supports immune system and cardio health, as well as inflammation after strenuous activity.

"We're thrilled to support the Circuit of The Americas – where exhilaration happens – to introduce car racing enthusiasts to Inhibinol™," says Zubin Kothawala, Chief Executive Officer, Skymount Medical; Founder of Inhibinol™. "I can't think of a more exciting venue to be at, and I look forward to giving people the opportunity to experience for themselves the benefits of Inhibinol™."

Club SI is also sponsored by Jet Edge. Jet Edge is the largest operator of super-midsize and large cabin private jets in private aviation. The fleet sets the standard with the highest safety certification, immaculate interiors, cabin amenities, and the fastest high-speed Wi-Fi in the sky. With Jet Edge Reserve, members enjoy exclusive benefits and dynamic pricing with the most client-friendly terms and conditions in the industry. Reserve membership is fully refundable with no annual fees and no expiration.

Club SI's courtyard will feature the record breaking Czinger 21C hypercar.

The fun doesn't stop with Club SI; ABG Entertainment and COTA will also host a Circuit Series After Party on Saturday, October 23rd with performances by The Chainsmokers in partnership with h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment. To purchase tickets and tables, visit bbxsiafterparty.com.

Event producers have partnered with Reditus to offer PCR COVID Convenience at Home Testing for Club SI and the Bootsy Bellows x Sports Illustrated Circuit Series After Party. Reditus is committed to providing our clients with top tier, accurate anatomical and clinical pathology services along with (NGS) Next Gen Sequencing for our state-of-the-art laboratory located in the Midwest. For access to PCR COVID Convenience at Home Testing, please visit http://testdirectly.com/SI.

Club SI is produced by ABG Entertainment and Circuit of The Americas.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams, and fans worldwide. SI's award-winning media enterprise brings powerful storytelling to life across platforms ranging from Emmy-winning video to the monthly print magazine with a 60-year heritage. Get in-depth features, probing profiles, and iconic and beloved photography from top sportswriters in the game at SI.com . Sports Illustrated also shares its unique and authentic perspective year-round through marquee events, immersive activations, long-form television, film, and audio content as well as select lifestyle products. Brand extensions include Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale, and Sports Illustrated Kids, a destination that connects kids ages eight and up through their passion for sports.

For more information, visit SI.com.

Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About ABG Entertainment

ABG Entertainment offers unparalleled storytelling through long-form and short-form content, live event production, hospitality, and immersive experiences in collaboration with the world's most influential creators, distributors, brands, and artists. ABG Entertainment is a division of Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development, marketing, and entertainment company and owner of a portfolio of iconic and renowned brands.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com

About Circuit of The Americas (COTA)

Experience the unfiltered thrill of being alive at Circuit of The Americas, in Austin, TX. Feel the rush of the world's greatest drivers competing in motorsport's biggest events. Get lost in the music of the hottest musical acts as they perform live at Austin's largest outdoor music venue. Take charge of your own 602 horsepower race car as part of our exciting driving experiences. Experience the thrill of racing others at the COTA Karting track. Inspire your most valuable stakeholders in our expansive meeting and hospitality spaces designed for large groups and private or corporate events. At Circuit of The Americas, there is fun at every turn.

For more information and to download videos and photos, visit www.thecircuit.com. For an experience as unique as Austin and a rush you'll never forget, visit Circuit of The Americas, where exhilaration happens!

