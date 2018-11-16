Australia - Telco Company Profiles

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's mobile network market is set for a major shakeup

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the major fixed broadband service providers in Australia: Telstra, Optus, Vocus, TPG, Macquarie Telecom and Vodafone Australia.







Telstra is Australia's largest telecommunications provider offering a full range of telecom services throughout Australia. Telstra's mobile network is well-positioned to offer superior services to those offered by the NBN company. Furthermore, through its national Wi-Fi and fibre backbone networks it can rapidly offload any heavy broadband traffic from its mobile network onto its fibre backbone.



Optus is Australia's second-largest telecommunications carrier and second-largest mobile operator. The market position of Optus has not changed all that much over the years. It has been the number two telco in the Australian market since its inception over twenty years ago.



In Australia TPG has the largest data network and voice network after Telstra, the largest fully converged voice, video and data IP-based access network in regional Australia, and the largest voice-enabled IP network. TPG is set to become the fourth Mobile Network Operator in Australia.



Vocus is a telecommunications provider offering a range of ICT solutions for ISPs, Telcos and enterprises across Australia and New Zealand including broadband, fibre, data centre services, and Unified Communications. Vocus merged with M2 Communications and acquired Amcom. While the TPG/iiNet merger brought two similar companies together, and as such potentially reduced the number of players in the market, the Vocus/M2 merger brought two different companies together – one operating in the business market and one operating in the retail market.



The Australian mobile market is dominated by the three major mobile network operators Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone (VHA). These have been able to offer LTE services on a wholesale basis thus encouraging growth in the LTE sector.



There is also a significant number of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) in Australia:

These companies purchase wholesale mobile services from the MNOs, provide services under their own brand and typically provide their own billing and customer care.

Key MNVOs in Australia include Amaysim, Kogan Mobile, Aldi Mobile, Ovo Mobile, Boost Mobile, Lebara Mobile and Virgin Mobile.



MNVO Amaysim recently launched NBN products. It has an ambitious goal to generate customer ARPUs of as much as $200 per month via a bundle of NBN. Amaysim is looking to link up with fibre providers across Australia to expand its reach which could also then be used to expand its offerings into new segments and beyond the NBN.



Mobile broadband usage continues to grow strongly, a trend which will continue in the wake of the marketing of a wide range of affordable and more capable devices, and of LTE population coverage which by 2018 had reached about 98%.



4.5G and 5G are the new frontiers linked to wearable device communications and other IoT and M2M activities. Telstra clearly has both the IoT and the M2M market in its sights – the many interconnectivity aspects involved in smart energy are especially high on the company's list.



This report evaluates the strategies and performances of the mobile network operators, including financial and operational data. It also reviews the main MVNOs and presents an industry overview as well as data and analysis on the trends and key developments in these maturing markets.



Key Developments

Vodafone began expanding its NBN fixed line service from Sydney and other major cities.

Telstra released its 'four pillar' strategy.

TPG is set to enter the mobile network operator sector.

Amaysim recently announced the launch of its NBN products.

4.5G and 5G are the new frontiers linked to wearable device communications and other IoT and M2M activities.

Telstra has both the IoT and M2M markets in its sights.



Key companies mentioned in this report:

Telstra, TPG Telecom, iiNet, AAPT, Pipe Networks, Soul, Comindico, Vocus, M2, Nextgen Network, Amcom, Optus, Alphawest, Virgin Mobile, Vodafone, Macquarie Telecom, PowerTel, MeU Mobile; Amaysim, Woolworths, Crazy Johns, JB HiFi, Hutchison Australia, 3, NBN, Aldi Mobile; Boost Mobile, Lebara, Kogan Mobile, Red Bull Mobile, Macquarie Telecom, Pivotel.



