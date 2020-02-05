Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Behaviour, Preferences, and Plans of Smartphone Users in ANZ

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Mobile Customer Satisfaction and Churn in Australia and New Zealand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects of Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences, and plans of smartphone users in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). In particular, it focuses on customer satisfaction, churn and retention-related aspects of mobile services. The survey was conducted in association with Dynata.



This report provides:

Insight into the main drivers of the mobile customer experience and how they vary by country and by operator

Analysis of the key factors that influence consumers' intention to churn

Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) of operators in Australia and New Zealand

and An assessment of why some operators have better NPSs than others

Analysis of the role of bundling additional services on customer retention and how service-based pricing models affect KPIs

Insight into the role of digitalising customer services and its impact on KPIs

Survey Data Coverage



The survey was conducted between July and August 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1,000 respondents per country, and 2,000 in the region.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Drivers of Customer Satisfaction & Churn Focus on Plans & Pricing Focus on Digital Experience Methodology & Panel Information

