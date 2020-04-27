Australia & New Zealand Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Behaviour, Preferences & Plans of Smartphone Users - Focus on Usage of OTT Communications & Social Media Services

DUBLIN, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: OTT Communication Services in Australia and New Zealand" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operators can target segments of unmet digital service demand as long as consumers' engagement with OTT communication and social media apps remains limited in Australia and New Zealand.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences, and plans of smartphone users in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of over-the-top (OTT) communications and social media services.

Survey Data Coverage



The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between July and August 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in Australia and New Zealand. The analyst sets quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1,000 respondents per country.

This report:

identifies which communications apps are used the most in ANZ

highlights the pockets of revenue growth that remain in the OTT communication market

identifies which OTT communication app features are used the most

discusses the ways in which consumers in ANZ balance their use of OTT VoIP services with that of operator voice services

identifies consumers' preferred channels to use to communicate with brands.

Key Questions Answered



Which OTT communications apps are used most in ANZ?

Where is there potential for growth in the OTT communication and social media space?

Which OTT communication app features are most-frequently used?

How do consumers in ANZ balance their use of OTT VoIP services with that of operator voice services?

Do consumers in ANZ use OTT apps and social media services differently from their European and North American peers?

Is there any potential for monetisation by mobile operators?

Companies Mentioned



Facebook

Skype

Snapchat

WhatsApp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vu8tt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

