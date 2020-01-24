Australia Bushfire Relief
Blundstone Gives Back on Australia Day
Jan 24, 2020, 13:17 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Australia Day – Sunday, January 26th – Blundstone is teaming up with Salvation Army Australia to support the long road to rehabilitation. For every pair of boots sold this Sunday, we will donate $50 to Salvation Army Australia.
Here's how you can get involved on Australia Day:
- Shop Online: $50 of every pair of boots sold on www.blundstone.com will be donated to Salvation Army Australia
- Shop In-Person: New Yorkers can stop by the Williamsburg Pop-up to support the cause. $50 from every pair of boots sold will be donated to the Salvation Army Australia. Additionally, in-store you can enjoy personalized boot embossing and complimentary coffee from Coffee N' Clothes.
Sunday, January 26th 2020
Blundstone Pop-Up Store
192 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn NY 11249
10am – 7pm
Donate Directly to Salvation Army Australia
Blundstone opened its first ever U.S. pop-up store in Brooklyn, NY in November 2019 so that customers can experience and shop the brand in a dedicated store space featuring men's, women's and kid's boots.
SOURCE Blundstone
Share this article