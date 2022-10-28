Australia Car Rack Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027: Breakdown by Roof Rack, Roof Box, Bike Car Rack, Ski Rack, & Watersport Carrier

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Car Rack Market By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Material, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia car rack market is projected to register growth at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the high demand for recreational activities and continuous advancements in the car rack manufacturing process. Besides, rapidly expanding automotive industry on account of rising personal disposable income is expected to fuel the market growth.



The development and sale of passenger cars are driven by shifting customer preferences and a rise in the number of people who own private vehicles. The year 2020 witnessed a total of 676,804 cars sold. The need for contemporary car racks is anticipated to expand as more advanced vehicles with better fuel economy, seating capacity, and driving capabilities hit the market.



Australia is home to some of the top tourist destinations in the world, including the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, Fraser Island, and Sydney Harbor Bridge. Australia is more frequently visited by tourists that appreciate adventurous travel. Tourists need a lot of equipment, clothing, and props to participate in adventurous activities along the shore, in cities, or in red-eared deserts.

These outdoor activities need for additional boot room, which a vehicle rack can provide effectively. Car racks offer a secure place to store sporting goods and have racks specifically made for bicycles, ski boards, and water sports gear.



The SUV/MPV vehicles segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period on account of high installation of car racks in SUVs for smoother driving experience.

