Australia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Markets 2020: Customers are Demanding Engaging Experiences, Personalization, and On-demand, Predictive, and Proactive Services
Nov 10, 2020, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Delivering effective and efficient customer experiences has become the foundation of customer-centric organizations' growth strategies.
In Australia and around the world, customers are demanding engaging experiences, personalization, and on-demand, predictive, and proactive services.
A successful customer experience strategy requires a customer engagement and management roadmap; design expertise; the right mix of technology, process, and people expertise; rightshoring; digitally enabled contact centers; and the effective use of the ideal communication channels.
The complexity of these factors has led Australian organizations to recognize the benefits of outsourcing to boost operational efficiencies, mitigate business risks, and increase responsiveness.
Contact centers have become the front line of customer interactions. Organizations are striving to improve the customer experience through advanced technologies that optimize agent performance and deliver omnichannel solutions.
The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in The Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in The Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.
The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on The Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
- Strategic Imperative
- Growth Environment
2. The Radar
- The Radar: Australia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Market
- The Radar: Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
- Acquire BPO
- Concentrix
- Datacom
- PROBE Group
- Serco
- Sitel
- Startek
- Stellar Global Solutions
- SYKES
- Teleperformance
- TTEC
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging The Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders
- Significance of Being on The Radar
- The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
- The Radar Empowers Investors
- The Radar Empowers Customers
- The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors
- The Radar Analytics
- The Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential
