Australia Data Center Colocation Services Market Report 2021: Recent Developments, Drivers and Restraints, Snapshot of Leading Participants, and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australian Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia is one of the key data center colocation service markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

This research service analyzes market trends, strategic imperatives, recent developments, drivers and restraints, a snapshot of leading participants, and growth opportunities.

Driven by the accelerated deployment of digital transformation initiatives, government support, the growing requirement to process enterprise data, and the adoption of disruptive technologies, the demand for data center services is expected to continue growing.

The shift toward disruptive technologies, the convenience of strong regional and global connectivity through subsea cables, and the uptake of public cloud services in Australia have expanded the presence of top global data center service providers in the country.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the growth drivers and restraints shaping the market's future in Australia ?

? What are the recent developments in the Australian market?

What are the key industry trends?

What is the competitive landscape like?

Which are the key participants and what are the recent highlights of their market presence?

Key players mentioned in the study:

NEXTDC

Equinix

Canberra Data Centres

Global Switch

Digital Realty

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Data Center Colocation Services

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Data Center Ecosystem

Data Center Locations

Data Center Trends

Other Data Center Trends

Recent Data Center Developments

3. Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Competitive Environment

Competitive Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Hyperscale Capabilities for Growing Hyperscale Colocation Requirements

Growth Opportunity 2: Seamless Connectivity, Low Latency and Network Infrastructure Addressed by Edge Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Center Certification for Colocating Government Workload

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nubye8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

