Australia Diesel Genset (Generator) Market Report 2021: Market Grew by 1.4% in 2017- 2020 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.2% During 2021- 2027

This report tracks the diesel genset market for over 60 countries with individual country-wise market opportunity assessment and publishes with the report titled Global Diesel Genset (Generator) Market outlook report annually.

Australia Diesel Genset Market grew by 1.4% in 2017- 2020 and is expected to grow at a cagr of 3.2% during 2021- 2027. Australia occupies 4th position in terms of the market size in the APAC Diesel Genset Market.

In terms of market by kVA ratings, Above 1000KVA dominates the market and is expected to remain in a dominant position in the coming years. However, 375.1KVA-750KVA rating is expected to have the fastest growth rate among all ratings.

In terms of application, Industrial dominates the market and is expected to remain in a dominant position in the coming years with the fastest growth rate among all applications.

Australia Diesel Genset Market report comprehensively covers the market by KVA ratings, applications, and regions. The Australia Diesel Genset Market outlook report provides an unbiased analysis of the ongoing Australia Diesel Genset Market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3 Australia Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1 Australia Country Macro Economic Indicators

3.2 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2020 & 2027F

3.3 Australia Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.4 Australia Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.5 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume Share, by KVA, 2020 & 2027F

3.6 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume Share, by Application, 2020 & 2027F

4 Australia Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5 Australia Diesel Genset Market Trends

6 Australia Diesel Genset Market, by Types

6.1 Australia Diesel Genset Market, by KVA

6.1.1 Overview and Analysis

6.1.2 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by KVA, 2018 - 2027F

6.1.3 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by 5 - 75 KVA, 2018 - 2027F

6.1.4 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by 75.1 - 375 KVA, 2018 - 2027F

6.1.5 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by 375.1 - 750 KVA, 2018 - 2027F

6.1.6 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by 750.1 - 1000 KVA, 2018 - 2027F

6.1.7 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by Above 1000 KVA, 2018 - 2027F

6.2 Australia Diesel Genset Market, by Application

6.2.1 Overview and Analysis

6.2.2 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by Residential, 2018 - 2027F

6.2.3 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by Commercial , 2018 - 2027F

6.2.4 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by Industrial, 2018 - 2027F

6.2.5 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, by Transportation & Public Infrastructure, 2018 - 2027F

7 Australia Diesel Genset Market Import-Export Trade Statistics

7.1 Australia Diesel Genset Market Export to Major Countries

7.2 Australia Diesel Genset Market Imports from Major Countries

8 Australia Diesel Genset Market Key Performance Indicators

9 Australia Diesel Genset Market - Opportunity Assessment

9.1 Australia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, by KVA, 2020 & 2027F

9.2 Australia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, by Application, 2020 & 2027F

10 Australia Diesel Genset Market - Competitive Landscape

10.1 Australia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, by Companies, 2020

10.2 Australia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, by Operating and Technical Parameters

11 Company Profiles

Cummins Inc.

HIMOINSA S.L.

F.G. Wilson Inc.

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

12 Recommendations

