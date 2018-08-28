Australia Elevator and Escalator Market 2018-2022 - High Demand for Smart Elevators and Escalators

DUBLIN, Aug 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Elevator and Escalator Market in Australia 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The elevator and escalator market in Australia to grow at a CAGR of 4.00% during the period 2018-2022.

Elevator and Escalator Market in Australia 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased demand for residential elevators. Owing to the rapid urbanization in Australia, the demand for elevators in the residential suburbs in the country is increasing.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing urbanization. Australia has seen a gradual increase in urbanization because of increased population and the growing demand for advanced and well-structured buildings.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increased cost of compliance with stringent regulations. The high cost of compliance with various rules and regulations associated with the design and installation of new elevators and escalators along with the various regulations associated could lead to the hindrance of market's growth.

Key vendors

KONE

Schindler

Shotton Group

thyssenkrupp

United Technologies (Otis Elevator)

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICES

Segmentation by services

Comparison by services

Elevator and escalator market in Australia by new installations - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

by new installations - Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Elevator and escalator market in Australia by maintenance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

by maintenance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Elevator and escalator market in Australia by modernization - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

by modernization - Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Market opportunity by services

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Elevator market in Australia - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Escalator market in Australia - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Market opportunity by product

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

High demand for smart elevators and escalators

Increased demand for residential elevators

Increasing adoption of predictive maintenance

KONE

Schindler

Shotton Group

thyssenkrupp

United Technologies (Otis Elevator)

