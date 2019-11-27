Australia Escalators & Elevators Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Escalators & Elevators Market By Type (Elevator, Escalator & Moving Walkways), By Service, By Elevator Technology (Traction, Machine Room-Less Traction & Hydraulic), By Type of Elevator Door, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australian escalators & elevators market stood at $ 295.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 410.7 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 6%.



The growth is backed by increasing adoption of technologically advanced elevators, growing urbanization and rising FDI investments in construction & retail sectors in the country.

Additionally, the demand for cost-effective elevators is increasing which is compelling manufacturers to introduce advanced products in the market, thereby further propelling growth in the market. However, high cost related to the compliance and stringent regulations can act as challenge for the growth of the market.



The Australian escalators & elevators market can be segmented based on type, service, elevator technology, type of elevator door, end user and regional analysis. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Elevators, Escalators and Moving Walkways. Elevators account for the major share in the market on account of increasing number of high-rise buildings and growth in commercial and residential sectors in the country.



On the basis of service, the market can be segmented into new installation, modernization and maintenance & repair. Of all, maintenance & repair segment dominates the market and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well on account of growing installed base of elevators & escalators in the country as they require periodic maintenance and repair of existing structures.



On the basis of elevator technology, the market can be segregated into traction, hydraulic and machine room-less traction. Machine room-less traction segment is poised to grow at a high rate over the next five years as the technology is more efficient when compared with its counterparts and offers smooth ride to the passenger.



On the basis of type of elevator door, the market can be segregated into automatic and manual. Automatic segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to continue its dominance during forecast period as well as it offers better safety features and efficiency as compared with manual. On the basis of end user, the market can be segregated into residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructural and others. Residential segment accounts for the majority share in the market.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Satisfaction

4.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs

4.4. Annual Maintenance Service



5. Australia Escalators & Elevators Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.1.3. By New Installation, By Value

5.1.4. By Maintenance Service, By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways)

5.2.2. By Service (Maintenance & Repair, New Installation and Modernization)

5.2.3. By Elevator Technology (Traction, Hydraulic and Machine Room-Less Traction)

5.2.4. By Type of Elevator Door (Automatic Vs. Manual)

5.2.5. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)

5.2.6. By Region (New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, Western Australia)

5.2.7. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Australia Maintenance & Repair Escalators & Elevators Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways)

6.2.2. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)

6.3. Pricing Analysis



7. Australia New Installation Escalators & Elevators Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways)

7.2.2. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. Australia Modernization Escalators & Elevators Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways)

8.2.2. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Australia Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Kone Elevators Pty. Limited

14.2.2. Schindler Lifts Australia Pty Limited

14.2.3. ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions (Australia) Pty. Ltd

14.2.4. United Technologies Australia Holdings Ltd

14.2.5. Mitsubishi Electric Australia Pty Limited

14.2.6. Hitachi Australia Pty Ltd

14.2.7. Fuji Elevators Australia Pty. Ltd.

14.2.8. Brilliant Lifts Australia Pty Ltd

14.2.9. Orbitz Elevators Pty Ltd

14.2.10. Shotton Lifts



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gk3fqr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

