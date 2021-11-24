Australia Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk 2016-2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Australia is expected to grow by 12.7% on annual basis to reach US$ 22,325.7 million in 2021.The prepaid card market expected to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2025. The prepaid card market in Australia will increase from US$ 19,808.7 million in 2020 to reach US$ 30,219.1 million by 2025.

The presence of global and homegrown companies makes the Australian prepaid card market more competitive. However, fintech startups are finding new ways to manage the intense competition and expand their reach. Therefore, the market noticed product innovation and new product launches in the last couple of years. Fintech companies are also involving in mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share in the prepaid card segment.



The coronavirus pandemic not only caused human lives but affected the country's economy at large. Nationwide lockdown hampered many industries' day-to-day operations and increased the unemployment rate significantly. Additionally, Australians experienced increased healthcare expenses during this period. Healthcare companies introduced gift cards to support family and friends.



Rising market opportunities are attracting foreign fintech players:

The strong market growth of the Australian prepaid card segment is attracting foreign companies to set up their business in the country. Increased demand and favorable government policy are the key factors attracting overseas players to the country's prepaid card market. For instance,

In June 2021, Marqeta, a US-based fintech company, built a partnership with Novatti. According to the company, the partnership will allow to launch its prepaid card business in Australia. Marqeta is considered to be the first open-API payment platform, and Novatti is a key player in the Australian payment industry.

Innovation in the prepaid card segment is expected to drive market growth:

With the rising competition in the prepaid card category, the companies are focusing on product innovation to separate their services. The market has recorded several product launches in recent years. Moreover, the challenges from other payment options such as buy now, pay later are creating the need for innovation in the prepaid card segment. For instance,

Revolut Junior Prepaid Card: In August 2020, Revolut, a UK-based fintech firm, launched its service in Australia. With its launch, the company started offering core financial services in the country. However, to expand its target market and product offering, the company launched its Revolut Junior accounts for teens (7 to 17 years) in November 2020.

Scope:

Australia Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Australia Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Australia Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Australia Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Australia General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Australia Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Australia Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Australia Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Australia Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Australia Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Australia Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Australia Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Australia Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Australia Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Australia Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Australia Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Australia Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast



