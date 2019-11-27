Australia Specialty Gases High Purity Gases, Noble Gas, Carbon Gas, Halogen Gas, Others) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Australia Specialty Gases Market, By Type (High Purity Gases, Noble Gas, Carbon Gas, Halogen Gas, Others), By Distribution (Packaged and Bulk), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australian Specialty Gases Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 8% during 2019-2024



Specialty gases are a type of industrial gases which are about 99.99% purified. These gases are generally used for specific industrial purposes, hence, they are referred to as specialty gases.



The Australian Specialty Gases Market is driven by the rising the demand for specialty gases from growing metal & mining industry, electronics & semiconductor industry, analytical & calibration, refrigeration, medical & healthcare, among others. Additionally, factors such as cost reduction, yield improvement and performance optimization are expected to propel the market during forecast period.



The Australian Specialty Gases Market is segmented based on type, distribution, application, region and company. Based on type, the market can be fragmented into high purity gases, noble gas, carbon gas, halogen gas and others. The high purity gases segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the heavy demand from various applications that requires heavy purity level.



The major players operating in the Australia Specialty Gases Market are The Linde Group, Supagas Holdings Pty Ltd., Coregas Pty Ltd., Air Liquide Australia Ltd., BOC Australia, Renegade Gas Pty Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, Mitsui & Co. (Australia) Ltd., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Overall Brand Satisfaction Level



5. Australia Specialty Gases Market Overview



6. Australia Specialty Gases Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (High Purity Gases, Noble Gas, Carbon Gas, Halogen Gas, Others)

6.2.2. By Distribution (Packaged and Bulk)

6.2.3. By Application (Manufacturing, Electronics, Academics, Analytical & Calibration, Refrigeration, Healthcare, Petrochemicals and Others)

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. Australia High Purity Gases Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution

7.2.2. By Application



8. Australia Noble Gases Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution

8.2.2. By Application



9. Australia Carbon Gases Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Distribution

9.2.2. By Application



10. Australia Halogen Gases Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Distribution

10.2.2. By Application



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Benchmarking

14.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

14.2.1. The Linde Group

14.2.2. Supagas Holdings Pty Ltd.

14.2.3. Coregas Pty Ltd.

14.2.4. Air Liquide Australia Ltd.

14.2.5. Renegade Gas Pty Ltd.

14.2.6. Iwatani Corporation

14.2.7. Mitsui & Co. (Australia) Ltd.

14.2.8. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



